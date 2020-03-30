The Lawrence County Elections office is anticipating a higher number of applications for mail-in and absentee ballots in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a measure Friday, delaying Pennsylvania's spring primary election until June 2. The election had been scheduled for April 28.
The move also allows counties to begin processing and tabulating mail-in ballots beginning at 7 a.m. on Election Day instead of waiting until the polls close at 8 p.m., and it allows counties to temporarily consolidate polling locations without court approval, if need be because of poll workers canceling or polling places such as schools and churches remaining shuttered.
Voters in Pennsylvania this year have a new option, of voting by mail regardless of their situations, in lieu of going to the polls on Election Day. More than 215,000 voters have signed up for mail-in or a traditional absentee ballot, so far, according to information from the governor's office.
"I would anticipate a significant number of mail-in ballots, based primarily on the coronavirus impact," Ed Allison, Lawrence County director of elections, said Thursday. That was before the courthouse was shut down because a county employee in another office had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Allison in a phone conversation Sunday said he and another worker in the voter's office will be reporting to work, to have the appropriate testing done on the vote counting machines and to order the ballots and start stuffing envelopes to fill voters requests.
"The provisions give us leeway," Allison said, adding that no polling places have canceled their obligations to date.
"Right now every polling place is standing pat, and allowing us to move forward. They're standing right with us," he said. He added that several poll workers have called in with concerns, "but so far, no one is refusing to come to work. I give them all a great deal of credit.They're a dedicated group."
Sheltering-in-place directives, consolidated polling places and potential shortages of poll workers "are going to be a wait and see," he said.
People who want to request mail-in ballots, instead of going to the polls to vote, may call the county elections office at (724) 656-2145, or they can apply online at votepa.com, or dos.pa.gov.
Allison noted that because of the election postponement, voters have more time to request absentee or mail-in ballots and turn them back in.
He said that as of Thursday, his office had received more than 800 requests for absentees and mail-ins, and "that number's going to go up. Now we have six weeks to go.
"Unfortunately, the message people are getting is that they will receive their ballots in seven days and that's not true," Allison pointed out. "We will send out the ballots when they are available. We'll also have to work out a new election calendar with a list of new deadlines and dates, which will be forthcoming."
"As far as the general public and poll workers go, if we've topped out with the number of new (coronavirus) cases and are on our way back down, this will have been the right move," Allison speculated. "If the numbers are still on the way up, I'm not sure at that point what will happen."
To the benefit of all, an all mail-in ballot election would probably be a better bet, he said, adding, "I don't know how we would accomplish that, but the state hasn't thrown anything at us yet that we haven't been able to overcome, and I assume we will continue to do so. We have an excellent staff."
"I think this was a good move for the state," he said. "They're helping to ensure as many people as possible have access to the election process in a safe and healthy manner."
"From a county level, it was definitely the right move for the state to make," Commissioner Morgan Boyd said. "We have an unprecedented American health crisis. Delaying the election date will result in more confidence and a better turnout when people go out to vote."
Allowing counties to tabulate the mail-in and absentee ballots in the morning of Election Day will allow them to determine the results a lot faster, Boyd said. Had that provision not been in the bill, the results might not be known statewide for one or two days after the election.
"This gives us the ability to more quickly determine the winner in any given county in Pennsylvania," he said.
And while Lawrence County started consolidating precincts a few years ago, changes would be determined by what locations are open then as a result of the shutdown from coronavirus.
Boyd noted that most of the county's poll workers are seniors, who are in the group of people at risk for COVOD-19.
"There are a lot of polling places statewide at nursing facilities, churches and other places that right now are closed to the public," he said, adding that more information will be forthcoming, as any changes would be determined by the election board going forward, he said.
