The New Castle Airport Authority is in need of a member.
The Lawrence County commissioners have announced an opening on the authority board. The position was held by James Farris, whose term expired Dec. 31. Farris may apply to retain the post, and anyone else who is interested in serving, by ordinance, must submit a letter to the commissioners. Applicants will be subject to background checks.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd said the commissioners within the coming weeks will appoint members to vacancies on the airport, industrial development and housing authority boards.
