Glass bottles, spaghetti, pickle, olive and other jars are hard to dispose of, and most local recycling collectors will not accept glass.
Rather than throwing them into the garbage, local residents are asked to save them and take them to one of four glass recycling events being held in Mercer and Lawrence County in the coming months.
The Lawrence County Recycling and Solid Waste Department has announced four upcoming glass collection sites as a way to provide glass recycling opportunities for residents.
The county agency, which also oversees the recycling and garbage collection programs in Mercer County, is partnering with the Pennsylvania Resource Council, Michael Brothers Hauling, CAP Glass, and Owens-Illinois to bring their traveling glass bin program to local communities.
These collection events support the glass recycling and bottle manufacturing industries through the recovery of glass containers as source-separated glass — that is, glass collected separately from other recyclables.
The glass amassed at these events will be recycled into new glass bottles.
The glass recycling collection sites scheduled for this year are:
•April 29 through May 4, Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department station 3 on Mercer Avenue in Hermitage, sponsored by the City of Hermitage;
•July 15 through 20 at the Lawrence County Government Center, intersection of Walnut and Court streets, sponsored by Lawrence County;
•July 22 through 27 at the Elks Lodge, Sixth Avenue,Greenville, sponsored by Mercer County;
•Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department, Station 3, sponsored by the city of Hermitage.
Residents are encouraged to start saving their glass items for the collection.
The only items that will be accepted at any of the drop-off events are glass bottles of all colors, jugs and jars. Caps, lids and labels are acceptable. All bottles and jars must be emptied.
Items that won’t be accepted as part of the event are: cut glass, glass bakeware, mirrors, porcelain and ceramics, stemware, light bulbs, televisions, window glass and other materials including recyclables.
Local small businesses are also encouraged to participate.
The Pennsylvania Resource Council has a traveling glass recycling bin that will be stationed for each event. More information is available at prc.org/glass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.