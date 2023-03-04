A plan was talked about to allow New Castle residents to use extra yellow garbage after they expire March 31.
However, Aiken Refuse — the city’s garbage hauler whose new contract begins April 1 — ultimately declined during negotiations because it was discovered counterfeit tags were being used by some residents.
Aiken’s contract that ends March 31 forced residents to buy yellow tags per quarter, while the new system will enable those to buy totes or individual bags as needed.
During Thursday’s council meeting, city Solicitor Ted Saad said council and administration understand residents’ frustration and that the plan was to allow people to use extra tags through April.
“We all tried to extend some negotiation with the tags,” Saad said.
The city last week announced a limited-time program to have residents donate excess tags to the city code enforcement department, which will distribute to those who request them or for use them in problem areas of the city.
“This is what we were trying to make the best out of a bad situation, to try and help as many people as we can,” Councilman Terry Rodgers said. “It was put in place to help out. There’s nothing nefarious about it.”
The tags can be donated through March 24.
Residents who want to donate unused tags can drop them off at bins located at the entrance of the Lawrence County Courthouse or to the code department at the Grant Street entrance of city hall at 230 North Jefferson St. Request for tags can be made by calling code enforcement at (724) 656-3539.
During council’s caucus meeting Tuesday, three residents expressed their frustration with the donation program.
Ashley LaPire said she understands the need to better clean up the community, but feels the city could have provided more of an incentive for the tags to better entice the cleanup program.
“I feel like I’m throwing my money down the trash, literally,” LaPire said.
Resident Devin Ryan Maresca said he believes the idea for the giveaway program is terrible and relies on a sense of altruism and pride for the city, which he believes doesn’t exist in this case.
“Who came up with this brainchild of an idea,” Maresca asked. “Karl Marx would be proud of you.”
Lorraine Golden said Aiken has missed her pickups multiple times within the last couple months and believes council is letting residents down by not fighting harder to have the tags honored or reimbursed.
Maresca said city officials should have forced Aiken to honor the tags or offer some kind of reimbursement. He also said if the city wants to crack down on blight and trash, city officials need to sit down with the magisterial district judges to properly enforce citations and ordinances.
Aiken owner Matt Aiken previously said the reason no refunds or reimbursement for the tags was because they paid for labor and maintenance costs. He also said the tags won’t be used in the new contract due to the new contract using a system of totes and bags, and not wanting to mix the old and the new together.
