BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Three New Castle city council members cast their doubts with New Castle's Home Rule Commission's ability to garner enough votes to pass a new charter come May's referendum.
Councilmen Bryan Cameron, Pat Cioppa and Tim Fulkerson spoke in favor of the passage of the drafted charter during the commission's Wednesday meeting, but were worried voters — especially the elderly — could be confused or not educated enough about the charter enough to give their vote of approval. Council president Tom Smith also attended the virtual meeting, but did not speak.
"I look at my own parents, who are in their nineties," Cioppa said, "they have not a clue about home rule."
The councilmen also indicated they didn't believe voters understand the ramifications if the charter doesn't pass.
Upon exiting Act 47 in August 2024, increased tax benefits the city has been reaping since entering the designation in 2007 would cease to continue, creating a multimillion-dollar revenue hole. City officials would be tasked with finding recurring revenue to replace the lost tax dollars unless residents voted in favor of adopting a charter.
Under the charter, the city would gain the ability to raise and lower earned income tax. Incomes such as social security benefits, pensions and annuities would not be taxed, but salaries, wages and tips would be. Under the third class city code, the city only has the ability to raise and lower property taxes.
Previously, the city’s Act 47 coordinators expressed belief the city will enter receivership after exiting Act 47 if a charter is not adopted.
Commission member Marco Bulisco explained the commission will be rolling out educational and promotional material to voters in the coming weeks with simple, key information about the charter.
Fulkerson's doubts stemmed from a push he's seen from some with the increased financial ability to run campaigns critical of the charter's passage.
"DON Services is doing us a big disservice," Fulkerson said.
Although claiming to be acting on his own accord, Philip Berezniak, who represents all of the DON entities, posted a billboard on East Washington Street earlier this month alongside DON-related ventures in opposition of the charter's passage. Berezniak also filed the paperwork on Jan. 15 to create the Lawrence County Committee for Political Reform, a political action committee, to further examine and possibly oppose a home rule charter for the city of New Castle. Berezniak said the PAC is in his name alone.
"I don't feel personally that the home rule is the way to go, although I'm not sure yet," Berezniak said earlier this month. "I believe it allows unfettered taxation and continuation of the wage tax, but there may be more alternatives than imposing high taxes."
Fulkerson said, "Until we really get aggressive and tell these people the real truth, I don't think they're going to buy it."
Commission chairwoman Sue Linville told her colleagues she reached out to Court Hower, DON's executive vice president of community resources and development, by email to invite him to discuss any issues the firm had with the charter, but received no reply. Some of the members agreed they were uncertain who to reach out to have a discussion.
The commission will be holding virtual public hearings at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 to hear comments concerning the proposed charter prior to its finalization. Those who wish to speak or ask questions at the public hearing are asked to email the commission at nchrc@gmail.com. Opportunities to register to speak will also be available at the hearing.
