Councilman seeks benefit to city for allowing cell phone antennas

New Castle City Council is fielding another conditional use request for cell phone antennas.
At least one council member wants to know what’s in it for the city.
Ed Block of the Ohio-based engineering firm GPD group addressed council last week regarding a plan to place three cell phone antennas on Vista Apartments on South Mercer Street.
“(We) start the process basically by AT&T giving us an area where they show either lack of coverage, no coverage whatsoever or reduced coverage with the idea that as technology continues to increase, the ability to provide coverage -- especially for larger populated areas -- becomes more difficult with a few sites,” Block said.
Block has appeared before council previously for conditional use requests relating to improving cell service in the city. His most recent request to build an 80-foot cell phone tower on George Washington Intermediate School’s property was denied unanimously earlier this month.
After Block testified to the specifics of the antennas, the floor was open to questions from council.
“I noticed that numerous cities actually get a stipend back from the companies,” Councilman Tim Fulkerson said. “(Have) we been offered anything stipend for this?”
Block replied this was the first time he had ever heard of an arrangement like that and noted the antennas would be placed on private property, not city-owned property.
“I understand that it’s on private property, but it’s still in the City of New Castle,” Fulkerson said.
“You’re coming before city council to ask permission to allow this to happen and we get nothing out of it.”
Fulkerson asked if the city’s solicitors could look into the law to see if it would allow the city to charge AT&T to put up towers and antennas.
“The private building owners get compensated. AT&T gets compensated by all their customer usage, and what do we get?” Fulkerson asked. “Nothing.”
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile compared it to the franchise fee Comcast pays to the city.
Ted Saad, the city’s solicitor, informed the council that the area is highly regulated by the federal government, so their options will be restricted by federal law.
Audrey Przybylski was the only resident who spoke in opposition of the proposed antennas.
“I oppose the cell tower in a residential zone also because of health concerns,” said Przybylski, who added the importance of health takes precedence over money.
Przybylski cited a 2017 report from the Center of Disease Control that listed the top states with the highest rates of cancer. Pennsylvania, she said, came in third.
“I wish we would start looking at that and thinking about how to make people want to come and live here rather than chase people away,” Przybylski said.
According to Block, a 1987 federal report that studied the effects of emissions concluded that televisions and cell phones create more emissions concerns than do antennas on towers or on tops of buildings.
Block also stated the decree spelled out that, because of the research findings, jurisdictions are not allowed to deny a request based on health concerns.
“I’m looking out for the benefit of our city,” Fulkerson said. “We’re in an Act 47. We have two-and-half years to get out of Act 47, and we need as much revenue as we possibly can and nothing against your company.
“You’re going to benefit. If this council allows it to happen, and I believe that it is, and all due respect, the city gets its fair share, too. That’s all.”
