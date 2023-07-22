David Ward wants accountability for the City of New Castle regarding the enforcement of its ordinances.
During city council’s July 13 meeting, Ward, speaking both as a councilman and a father, said there should be been better enforcement of the city’s park ordinance. He felt could have helped prevent a tragedy on June 10 when 15-year-old Damian Jackson at around 1 a.m. was fatally shot at Bollinger Playground. Two others were seriously injured.
“I feel if I don’t speak on this matter it will be an injustice to the community,” Ward said. “What are we doing to combat the crime and violence in our city?”
City parks are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. from April 1 to Sept. 29 and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. the rest of the year, according to a 1985 ordinance.
Ward said he understands the community likes to use and reserve the parks during the summer, but wonders how the city overlooked shutting down that graduation party at 11 p.m.
“My question is, are we patrolling our parks in the City of New Castle?” Ward asked. “If so, how can we enforce those ordinances?”
Added Ward: “What is it we can do to come up with a plan to enforce our ordinances in the city to combat the violence and the crimes that is going on every summer in New Castle?”
During an interview Monday, Ward further stated community leaders from across the city all need to be on the same page regarding protecting the city’s youth and be familiar with city ordinances.
“We have to do a better job of enforcing our ordinances,” Ward said. “I feel like we could have prevented this from happening if we would have enforced our ordinances.”
Ward doesn’t want to discredit the work of city police, but he wants to know who was on duty that night to patrol the West Side and whether they were asking questions to make sure all proper permitting was in place.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said at the time of the incident there was one officer who was covering the West Side and parts of downtown. Police were not given advanced notice about the event happening in the park.
“We didn’t know about that,” Salem said. “It started off as an organized party.”
Salem said the officer on patrol did see the party going on and patrolled the area throughout the night.
He said the police tend to use “discretion” when it comes to letting an event go beyond the curfew for the parks but admits that 1 a.m. was too late to continue the event.
Salem said if police are notified about events ahead of time, either from the city or the public, the department will plan accordingly for additional patrols.
“We like to be aware of major events, of what is going on,” Salem said.
Salem encourages the public to let the department know of any outside parties or events on public or private land. He added the department gave certain recommendations to the city regarding lighting in the parks following the shooting.
Ward believes the city’s ordinances are in place for a reason and the city needs to do a better job of notifying the public on the proper procedures and rules for planning events in public parks. He also wants to know why anyone would want to host an outdoor party that late at night.
Ward in the future said he would like to hold a meeting with members of council, Administrator Chris Frye, Salem, Public Works Director Brian Heichel, members of the New Castle Area School Board, administration and teachers, community leaders and the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership to discuss resources and information for children and how to keep them safe.
“We all have to be on the same page when it comes to our children,” Ward said, adding its time to stop talking and time to put boots on the ground. “We have to be better.”
The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation.
by police.
