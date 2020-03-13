Councilman Fulkerson resigns from CDC

Councilman Tim Fulkerson resigned from his post as the chairman of the Citywide Development Corporation during its monthly meeting.
“The city’s been good to me, but if I’m going to be a deterrent to this board, I don’t need to be here,” Fulkerson said.
Fulkerson has served as chairman of the CDC since it was formed in late 2017 to accomplish community and economic development projects around the city pertaining to housing, beautification and revitalization.
Vice president Stan Magusiak asked Fulkerson for the reasons for his departure.
“I don’t want to detract away from the CDC,” Fulkerson said. “Some people think that I’m using the CDC and my position in city council as enhancing myself. I don’t believe that and I don’t want that to be a problem to the CDC.”
He also linked his departure due to his growing business at his building downtown called The Henry, which hosts parties and weddings.
“Anything I ever did was for the betterment for the City of New Castle,” said Fulkerson. “If I offend people, I apologize. I’m a doer. Any time I made a comment that I was going to do something to a building, I did it. Come hell or high water, and I didn’t ask for a hand out. I borrowed money from the city just like any other businessman has the opportunity to do so.”
During Tuesday’s New Castle City Council meeting, Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile spoke on Fulkerson’s departure.
She noted that although some people did not want Fulkerson on the board, she had seen him be “enthusiastic” about the opportunity.
“The thing I want to say is that of all the members of the CDC, Tim Fulkerson is the one who has purchased buildings in our downtown and renovated them and rented them out,” Gavrile said. “No one on the CDC other than Tim Fulkerson has done that, and I applaud him for that.”
“I appreciate that very much MaryAnne,” Fulkerson replied. “But it is what it is.”
The remaining board members are Magusiak, Angie Urban, Stephanie Dean, Mark Kauffman, Mark Panella, Bill Panella, Tim May and Dale Turner.
Turner suggested sending an email to all of the board’s members to reaffirm their commitment to serving, as attendance by some has been low. Turner noted there is a bylaw about missing more than three meetings, but it has not been enforced.
Turner suggested accepting résumés for Fulkerson’s position from anyone in the community who has a vested interest in improving the city like a business person or a community leader.
Resumés should be sent to Shawn Anderson, the city’s community and economic development coordinator.
Fulkerson also suggested having those interested parties attend the board’s next meeting at 10 a.m. on March 24 city hall.
Magusiak thinks the person who should replace Fulkerson should be someone on New Castle City Council.
Cindy Gormley, the CDC’s consultant, noted that although the bylaws state city employees must serve on the board, they can be from any department.
“Think about who would be more valuable to the CDC, and I’m not saying that city council’s not valuable, but I’m saying having someone from code (enforcement) might be more valuable to us...” said Gormley.
“You (have) to bring people to this board that are going to get the job done and not go out and bad-mouth the CDC,” Fulkerson said.
