Local prosecutors have charged New Castle Councilman Timothy M. Fulkerson with two counts of disorderly conduct, following accusations that Fulkerson harassed a disabled custodian on Oct. 9.
The custodian was putting garbage in a dumpster outside Fulkerson’s downtown business, when Fulkerson allegedly swore and yelled at him for using the dumpster, a criminal complaint states. The custodian’s supervisor also said she saw Fulkerson chest-bump the custodian.
Fulkerson, 69, owns The Henry Banquet & Event Center, 20 S. Mercer St., in New Castle; the custodian works for the neighboring Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care, which shares a dumpster with Fulkerson’s business. LCARC provides community and residential services to people with disabilities, including autism.
The custodian said he tried to return to the building, but Fulkerson blocked him, as he screamed and yelled in his face, court papers state. The custodian told detectives that, fearing COVID-19, he asked Fulkerson to step back, but Fulkerson refused.
The janitor yelled for help. When his supervisor went outside to help him, Fulkerson reportedly yelled at her, until she called 911.
The supervisor reported she heard Fulkerson screaming, "get your (expletive) garbage out of my dumpster," and saw him "nose-to-nose" with the janitor. After she told Fulkerson to leave, he reportedly said, “Do you know who I am? I am Councilman Tim Fulkerson. This is my (expletive) dumpster that you're dumping your garbage in."
In a separate incident, Fulkerson allegedly called Disability Options Network Services, used vulgar and threatening language, and yelled at the receptionist and another employee about a ramp at his business, the complaint states.
An agency executive told investigators Fulkerson identified himself as a councilman and accused Disability Options Network of harassing him by sending a young skateboarder to trespass on a ramp to his business.
Philip Berezniak, an attorney for Disability Options Network, a non-profit that helps people with disabilities live independently, filed a complaint about both incidents with the district attorney's office.
Owing to a potential conflict-of-interest, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said Friday he plans to refer prosecution to the state Office of the Attorney General.
Fulkerson will receive a summons by mail to appear in court. He was unavailable for comment Friday.
