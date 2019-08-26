New Castle councilman Tim Fulkerson on Thursday apologized to the county commissioners for telling them they should resign.
“There has been a lot of attention and a lot of frustration at the last few meetings,” Fulkerson said during Thursday night’s city council meeting.
“I called out a county commissioner on Tuesday,” he said. “I don’t like what the county does. We talked about needing better communication.”
Fulkerson said he is frustrated by the county commissioners’ stance on Free and Clear Sale and Repository properties.
“We’re trying to improve the overall appearance and stop blight,” he said. ‘“I’m tired of seeing blight. I’m tired of of the same people doing nothing.”
Fulkerson said he is a passionate person who loves New Castle and Lawrence County.
“I’m a doer. I get things done,” he said. “Too many paste the walls with pictures of developments they’re going to do but nothing gets done.”
He said he recently told the three county commissioners to resign their office and to get out of the way of others if they can’t do better.
“I shouldn’t have said that,” he said. “I told Bob Del Signore on Tuesday that communications between the city and county are terrible. We are elected officials and must make decisions but we need to get more done I hope the city and county can work together to eradicate blight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.