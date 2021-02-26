BY MARIA BASILEO
New Castle city council gave the state the go-ahead Tuesday to look at the operational and managerial structure of the city's fire department despite council president Tom Smith voting against the measure and citing the need for regionalization of services.
Currently, Lawrence County has 22 fire departments — with the city being the lone department with all paid firefighters — to serve an estimated 360 square-miles and 85,000 residents.
"I want to clarify this, I think this is a good idea, but it's not going to go far enough," he said.
Mayor Chris Frye inquired about the study with the state's Department of Community and Economic Development by way of the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services (GCLGS) last month.
"I just think for the public, and for some of us that are new the city government, it'll be a good resource just to have at our disposal to learn a little more about the inner workings of the fire department," he said.
Although during Tuesday's caucus meeting councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile indicated she would be in favor of the study, she also voted no. She did not explain her reasoning, although she previously stated she wasn't sure if anything had changed in the department since the last study was conducted in 2007, except for the chief.
Councilmen Tim Fulkerson, Pat Cioppa and Bryan Cameron voted yes.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, Pennsylvania ranks number one nationwide for the highest number of registered fire departments with 1,794. New York comes in second with 1,666 registered departments and Texas comes in third with 1,512. The registry was lasted updated late last month.
A study published by the state's Legislative Budget and Finance Committee in June 2005 entitled, "The Feasibility of Regionalizing Pennsylvania's Volunteer Fire Companies," outlines the steps and benefits of regionalizing volunteer departments.
"Pennsylvania has more fire companies than any other state and, in some cases, multiple companies in close proximity are resulting in an unnecessary and inefficient overlap and duplication of firefighting resources," the report reads.
"This is going in the wrong direction as far as I'm concerned," Smith said. "And this may be a little bit of a waste of time."
Smith — who commended fire chief Mike Kobbe's work — suggested, since the city provides contracted police services for Taylor Township, perhaps the city's fire department could also supply services.
Frye equated the study to an operational and managerial study currently being conducted of the police department.
"For me, it's almost similar to what the police study's going to do," Frye said. "Just give a fresh perspective from the outside agency to let us know where we kind of stand."
Pennsylvania also leads with the most number of police departments in the nation. Many, GCLGS concluded, are too small to provide a full range of police services as 83 percent of the departments have less than 10 officers.
In other news:
•Council decided on Tuesday to cancel a public hearing set for 11 a.m. Saturday morning to consider adopting an ordinance creating the Greater New Castle Recreation Authority. Members intended to have the meeting in person, but the further closure of city hall prevented it. A new public hearing date and time will be advertised at a later date.
If incorporated, the authority — a five- or seven-person board — would provide administrative services in the operation of Sylvan Heights and other parks and recreational assets in the city.
