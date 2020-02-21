Council votes not to cover councilwoman's expenses

An Ellwood City councilman’s claim the borough spent upwards of $20,000 to send Mayor Anthony Court and Councilwoman Judith Dici to attend Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs conferences over the previous four years was a miscalculation, borough officials said.
Councilman Caleb Cragle made the statement Monday in advance of a vote to cover the costs of sending the mayor and councilwoman to another meeting.
Cragle called the expenditure “irresponsible.” He calculated the figure by referencing the council’s meeting minutes from 2016 to 2019.
Borough bookkeeper Diane Daubenspeck said Ellwood City spent $10,242.14 to send Court and Dici to eight PSBA conferences, which are held twice a year and typically last multiple days. Daubenspeck noted occasionally only one would attend.
During the same four-year period, the borough spent $11,493 for a combined expenditure for all training and conferences.
In previous years, such as 2009 and 2010, more council members would attend the conferences, inflating the cost.
Councilwoman Lisa Guerrera, who voted to approve Dici’s attendance, estimated the cost from 2016 to 2019 to be $10,502.
The amount approved by council in relation to expenses for conferences and training is an approximation for the anticipated cost. Although $1,000 might be budgeted and approved by council, the actual expenditure could total only $800 when elements such as mileage and food are factored in.
Dici, who is scheduled to chair two meetings at the conference, noted her hotel room would cost half of the budgeted $600 since she would share a room with another person. She also noted the gas mileage attributed to her to Hershey, where the conference is held, would be nonexistent because she would carpool with Court.
Two action items were listed on Monday’s agenda — one for Court’s expenses and another for Dici’s expenses. Both were listed as $942.67 plus food and mileage.
Guerrera said that if fiscal responsibility was the issue, neither Court nor Dici should attend. Council President George Celli explained the mayor’s expenses had already been approved.
The council voted to deny Dici’s expenses to attend the June conference by a 4 to 3 vote, while Court’s were unanimously approved. Cragle, Celli, Councilwoman Michele Lamenza and Vice Chairman James Barry voted no and Dici, Guerrera and Councilman Rob Brough voted yes.
Brough asked about the impact and perception of the borough if Dici did not attend.
“We’re saying no — it looks odd,” Brough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.