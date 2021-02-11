New Castle's city council passed a resolution Thursday denying a line item be expensed — despite it not having the authority to do so.
The resolution, introduced by Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile, would deny money earmarked for council expenses to be spent to cover costs of relocating the city's code department within city hall.
In the resolution, Gavrile read that council "will" deny the expense. Council plans to inform city controller William Panella of the expense to conduct research and refuse the payment.
Council, however, does not hold the authority to deny expenses or refuse payment, as it can only allocate funds. Mayor Chris Frye expends the funds, and Panella ensures the funds are lawful. Frye can direct payments out of an account and, in the event Panella thinks it is not appropriate, can refuse the payment.
Council allocated $36,030 to its expense line item when the 2021 budget was adopted on Dec. 30. The city's administration, according to Gavrile, anticipates spending $14,894 of the line item on the relocation of the office from the second floor to the first floor to within the Grant Street entrance.
