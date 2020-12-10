BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
With an estimated $15.5 million budget, New Castle city council spent Thursday cutting costs across multiple departments, including the police.
City council spent its second 2021 budget workshop Thursday evaluating line items in the police, fire and public works departments' portion of next year’s budget. Mayor Chris Frye and chief financial officer Stephanie Dean compiled the 100-page document and Frye introduced it to city council on Nov. 24.
"It (budget) has been very time consuming and very difficult," said councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile. "Not everybody's going to be happy with the budget, including myself, but know that we're working diligently. We don't want to raise taxes."
The budget totals $15,587,362.54. Compared to the 2020 budget, the proposed 2021 budgets shows a $142,827.12 increase. There is no property tax increase.
Officer Steven Brooks, president of Lodge 21 of the Fraternal Order of Police, submitted a letter to share the lodge's issues with the police department's portion of the budget.
"Admittedly, the lodge is not in favor of hiring part-time officers as they rarely transition into long-term employees and the positions are difficult to fill," Brooks wrote.
Police chief Bobby Salem explained the high investment into part-time officers through training and outfitting, but explained officers often leave when full-time opportunities arise. The lodge asked the council to consider eliminating all part-time officer positions and instead hire one or more full-time officers.
Salem and councilman Tim Fulkerson approached the Act 47 team last year to propose hiring four full-time officers, but the request was shot down when the price of legacy costs was deemed too high.
Salem, who confirmed the department is short staffed, Fulkerson and Frye will attempt to meet with Act 47 again this year to offer hiring only one full-time officer in lieu of two part-time officers.
The 2020 budget accounted for nine part-time officers at $235,108.64. The 2021 proposed budget lists only two at $58,872.32. Brooks also addressed a $3,000 decrease in police training.
"An undertrained officer is an incredible liability to the city, Brooks wrote. "A $9,000 training budget is underfunded and unacceptable for a department of our size. New Castle PD should be proactive in training its officers to completely handle any situation for the safety of our officers as well as the city's residents. It is undoubtably the worst time in recent history to reduce the training budget that is already grossly inadequate."
Salem said a $9,000 training budget was adequate for next year.
With the proposed amendments — including a decrease in gasoline costs — council members reduced an estimated $10,000 in the police department.
Marco Bulisco, president of the New Castle Firefighters Local 160, also submitted a letter to share its issues with the fire department's portion of the budget.
"We do not believe that this item should be reduced especially during a nationwide pandemic requiring quarantines and unexpected time off," Bulisco wrote. "With all uncertainty regarding members' health and wellness, members are encouraged to use sick time if they are feeling ill to avoid COVID-19 spread among firefighters."
Budgeted fire overtime costs for 2021 total $168,000, a $7,000 decrease from 2020.
Fire chief Mike Kobbe said he felt "confident" the department could hit the number.
"I know for me, for one, I'm not raising taxes," council president Tom Smith said. "I'm not raising it on the citizen(s) of New Castle."
On Tuesday, council moved to cease a contract with Taylor Township for police services. However, Smith retracted the amendment Thursday explaining he had spoken with township officials who showed interest in renegotiating the current contract. As it stands, the city receives $25,750 for the service. Another budget hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be virtual due to the closure of city hall.
