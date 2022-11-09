New Castle city council will vote to adopt its new administrative code under Home Rule charter during its Thursday meeting.
The city will officially transition into a Home Rule form of government in January.
During a public hearing Tuesday, members of the New Castle fire and police departments took issue with a provisions originally in the draft text regarding the hiring of chiefs.
That draft text stated should a new police chief and fire chief need to be hired, they could be hired from outside the collective bargaining units of both departments.
This caused an issue for Marco Bulisco, the president of the firefighters union and secretary of the Home Rule committee and transition team.
"The document that was provided to us was not what we discussed in the transition team, specifically that chiefs come from the bargaining unit," Bulisco said.
Chiefs have been hired from within the bargaining unit previously.
"There's nobody who knows the community better than us," Bulisco said. "This language is going to effect how we provide service."
During the caucus meeting, council asked city Solicitor Ted Saad to amend the language in the code before the final vote today.
This amendment would require police chiefs to have at least 12 years of law enforcement experience, and fire chiefs to have 10 years.
The language would also require "qualified" candidates in the collective bargaining units to be offered the chief position first before it's offered to outside candidates.
Council President Maryanne Gavrile said the confusion over this proposed code was likely due to it being uniform to the public works department, which doesn't have a collective bargaining unit to fall back on if a new director needs hired. A police or fire chief, if not reappointed by council, falls back to their previous job title within their department.
In other meeting business, three department heads gave reports to council.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said the department is down four vehicles after two were involved in accidents and two others hit deer. Two are totaled and two will be repaired.
Fire Chief Mike Kobbe added the city's new text-alert system approved earlier this year will be operational by Thanksgiving. A signup link will be available on the city's website.
Public works Director Brian Heichel said all of the city's paving has been completed for the year.
He said all holiday decorations have been placed throughout the city, the department is working on putting decorations in Cascade Park, and the department is looking for volunteers to monitor the gate at the park during the Cascade of Lights show.
