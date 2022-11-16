New Castle City Council at a Friday-morning meeting will vote whether to hire Mayor Chris Frye as the first city administrator.
The special meeting is set for 10 a.m. in council chambers at City Hall.
Frye, elected as the city's first Black mayor in 2019, is entering his final year of his four-year term. If he receives at least three out of five votes from council, he would serve in the new position from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023.
The city administrator position was created as a result of the Home Rule charter. Starting in January, a six-person city council will hold executive power while the mayor will effectively be the council's president. It's council's job to hire a city administrator, a non-voting position in charge of hiring, firing and overseeing the yearly budget.
Council approved the city's new administrative code during its Nov. 8 meeting, which created the position of city administrator.
In the charter for the city, a city administrator cannot hold any elected government office position while serving as administrator. That means, if approved, Frye would be forced to resign as mayor.
Council did not advertise the position or accept applications.
The city manager must have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in public, municipal, business administration or a related field, and must have a minimum of seven years experience in business, non-profit or local government management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.