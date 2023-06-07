The City of New Castle’s search for an administrator will involve a third-party search firm.
City council, acting at its meeting Thursday, approved a draft agreement with Sharon-based Kismet PEO for $3,500 to assist in the administrator search. The administrator position, created because of the Home Rule charter, is currently held by Chris Frye, who resigned from his mayoral position in January to take over as administrator under a one-year contract to expire Dec. 31.
The administrator has many of the same duties as the former mayor’s position, including creating the city budget and oversight of city departments. The position is hired by council and is a non-voting member.
“Yes, it will be a cost to the city but again, we’re going down this process for full transparency,” Frye said Thursday. “I’m not involved in it and the administration is not involved with it. As the legislative body, probably the best way to do it and be most transparent is to have an outside entity facilitate that.”
Council didn’t use an outside firm last fall before it hired Frye and the job wasn’t advertised. Council contended then the window between advertising the job, interviewing candidates and hiring an administrator would have delayed the city’s introduction and adoption of its 2023 budget and that it couldn’t afford an administrator’s salary plus the mayor’s salary of around $53,000.
Frye is being paid $110,000 without benefits.
The cost for Kismet is to be paid from the council’s expenses line item in the budget.
Frye said the use of an outside firm is typical in the process of hiring these types of positions. The Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation used Kismet in its search for a new CEO which resulted in Benjamin Bush’s hiring last week.
“They provide services as far as recruiting and trying to find candidates for the position,” Mayor Bryan Cameron said at Thursday’s meeting. “We talked about it last time and we didn’t go out for a search. We’re trying to do it the correct way this time. This is the first step, as Mr. Frye mentioned, as far as doing it the correct way.”
Cameron said the cost is a good expense.
“I believe it’s the right move to make sure we’re doing it correctly and it’s not a political gambit,” Cameron said.
The seven-person city council will need to hire an administrator — either Frye or someone else — before the end of the year. Frye’s contract was only a one-year deal because it couldn’t extend beyond a newly elected council, which has four seats up for election in November. The next administrator contract can be multiple years.
