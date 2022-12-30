New Castle's city council will meet for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday.
The meeting, as well as all caucus and council meetings for the year, will begin at 6 p.m., which is a half-hour earlier than in previous years.
The New Castle News will continue to livestream the meetings on Facebook at facebook.com/newcastlenewspa.
Council decided on the time change in October when setting its 2023 meeting dates.
Council will hold a caucus on the first and third Tuesdays of the month and voting meetings on the first and third Thursday.
In June, July and August, there will be just one caucus and voting meeting on the first Tuesday and Thursday for the month.
Additionally, council will hold a combined caucus and voting meeting on the third Tuesday of the month in November, which is during Thanksgiving week.
That meeting is when the next year’s budget is introduced. Council will also only meet three times in December, with a combined meeting held on the third Tuesday, which is the week of Christmas.
