Three conditional use requests will be acted on at Thursday's city council meeting.
The 14-minute meeting was led by councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile in place of president Tom Smith, who did not attend.
At council's Tuesday caucus meeting, the council said it will act on requests by Kelly R. Pezzuolo to operate an online pickup and delivery service at 222 E. Elizabeth St.; Pacific Islander Company to prepare Asian foods at 424 Sumner Ave. and a request for Yvonne M. Joseph to operate a deli/sandwich shop with eight to 10 games of chance machines at 847 E. Arlington Ave. Joseph was conditionally approved for a parking lot at the business at last week's zoning appeals board meeting.
Councilmen Tim Fulkerson and Pat Cioppa praised the work of fellow councilman Bryan Cameron in working up a lease agreement for the Back to the 50s Weekend. Council also gave the OK to hear a dumpster ordinance introduced by Gavrile at the March 25 meeting.
