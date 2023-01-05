For years, different demolition plans have been floated to take down the FirstMerit Building in downtown New Castle.
However, the building still stands with the calendar flipped to 2023.
The building, purchased in 2018 by Thomas Wilson of Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B, was last scheduled to be demolished in October 2019 for a parking lot serving his neighboring Temple Building and Washington Centre. Wilson has since sold the Temple Building.
However, city Solicitor Ted Saad said the building eventually went through two tax sales, with the second one called a “free and clear sale,” which makes the building clear of any back taxes owed to it.
As of July 2021, before the sales, Wilson owed around $80,000 in back taxes on the building.
Saad said Wilson is currently the technical titleholder of the property, but the building is in the repository listing and now under the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau’s authority.
Tax claim director Artishia Foster said once a property goes on the repository, the back taxes owed goes down to zero dollars.
Despite its disrepair, two residents so far have offered to buy the building.
In December, Sonya Stanley, a developer from New York who wishes to move to New Castle, attempted to purchase the property from the repository for $1,000 to place a business inside. Council’s five members unanimously denied the bid, citing code violations and its dilapidated nature.
Saad said he believes council would not be willing to accept any repository offers unless someone presents a plan to repair and renovate the entire building, which may still have asbestos.
Saad said he believes council would love to see the building renovated and reused, but anything less than a full renovation would not be adequate.
Council President Maryanne Gavrile also noted Stanley didn’t place a surety bond on the bid, which would protect the city from having to use taxpayer funds to potentially demolish a private structure if it fell into further disrepair and the owner walked away.
“I will not spend taxpayer dollars to tear down that building,” Gavrile said, noting demolition would cost more than $1 million plus costs for asbestos abatement.
She said the city public works department is often called to remove broken glass from North Apple Way behind the building, and believes code enforcement should have been citing the property for years.
Still, Gavrile would like to see the building renovated.
“It was a beautiful building years ago,” Gavrile said.
During its caucus meeting Tuesday, council heard another bid request from city resident Torry Argiro for $500 to turn the building into a community business center and incubator.
“I want it to be the heart of the city,” Argiro said.
He said he would get a surety bond and wants a building assessment done to see if the building is in danger of collapsing.
Councilmen David Ward and Bryan Cameron both are in favor of redevelopment instead of demolition. Ward said he could envision office space inside, while Cameron wants the building back on the tax rolls.
In addition to a surety bond, Cameron also wants a developer with a complete plan and guaranteed funding. He said his biggest fear is a bidder buying it from the repository list without necessary funding and leaving the building abandoned again — with cost for demolition falling back onto the city.
Councilman Eric Ritter, however, prefers the building come down. A contractor by trade, Ritter guessed costs for renovation could be between $1.2 million to $1.5 million.
He said if it is torn down, another building could be used as a storefront or as office space.
City Administrator Chris Frye said whether it’d be a renovation or a demolition, the high cost is the key. If the building were to be demolished, Frye said he wants to see another structure built rather than leave the space empty.
Attempts to reach Councilman Pat Cioppa were unsuccessful.
Previously, the city and county discussed teaming up to pay for the demolition.
Saad said that is not currently being discussed, but not ruled out entirely.
“I would be in favor of partnering with the city to get it torn down,” said Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd.
