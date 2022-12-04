City council will have its first opportunity to publicly scrutinize New Castle’s 2023 proposed budget on Tuesday.
Council and city administration’s budget workshop is set for 4:30 p.m. at City Hall to be followed by the regular caucus meeting at 6:30 p.m. A second budget workshop is scheduled for Thursday at the same time to be followed by council’s voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The budget workshops allow council, along with city administration and department heads, to go the proposed budget line by line.
The proposed budget calls for the millage rate to stay the same at 15.476 mills, meaning no local tax increase. Revenues are budgeted at $14,363,508.50, with non-general fund revenues, such as the library levy and liquid fuel funding, projected at $2,629,902.56.
General expenditures are projected at $15,181,353.06.
City Hall employees
For city council and the city clerk, the projected expenditures are $104,641.32.
Since the position of mayor will be largely ceremonial and will serve as head of city council, the position’s salary will be paid only $2,700 for the year. The position of city controller has been officially eliminated from the budget, while there are proposed salary freezes for the rest of council.
For city administration, the proposed expenditures total $394,050.61. This include the salaries of the city administrator Chris Frye and chief financial officer Stephanie DeCarlo of $110,000 and $99,470.43, respectively. The salaries for the finance/payroll assistant will be $28,370.88, with the accounts payable clerk salary being $45,864.10.
For the city treasurer’s office, the proposed expenditures are $187,884.40. The proposed solicitor’s office expenditures are $231,839.80, including Solicitor Ted Saad at $66,349.89 and the Assistant Solicitor salary Jonathan Miller at $30,600. A legal assistant’s salary is set at $28,109.01. The engineering department’s expenditures are $100,000 while the public building department is $79,470.82.
Police department
The New Castle Police Department’s budget is $3,763,078.75.
Police Chief Bobby Salem is scheduled to make $89,791.17. The force is also budgeted for three lieutenants, seven sergeants, five corporals and 22 officers.
The records clerk (union) would make $45,682.72, while the clerk (non-union) is at $24,455.73. The central booking clerk would make $14,899.36 and the animal warden, working 16 hours a week, would make $18,886.40.
Fire department
The fire department’s budget is $2,555,979.45.
Chief Mike Kobbe is scheduled to make $78,556.98, while the department is budgeted for four assistant chiefs, eight full-time firefighters and eight casual firefighters who work 28 hours a week.
City departments
•Code enforcement, $482,704.42. This includes the salary for a director ($45,000), records clerk ($44,277.33), building inspector and four code enforcement officers (combined $111,372.96).
•Planning and zoning, $132,071.06. This includes a zoning officer ($51,303.45) and an assistant zoning officer ($35,000).
•Health, $27,029.06. This includes the health officer’s salary of $24,040.
•Public works, $270,340.34. This includes the salaries of the public works director ($62,080.67) and watchmen/dispatcher ($47,716.91).
•Five school crossing guards are collectively budgeted for $40,297.90.
Other proposed
expenditures
Other proposed expenditures include street lighting ($285,000), the municipal garage ($402,601.17), streets and bridges ($883,331.97), electrical maintenance ($138,288.22), parking ($33,629.31), recreation administration ($219,507.31), Sylvan Heights Golf Course ($327,954), park maintenance ($69,100), the New Castle Public Library ($73,688.59), community and economic development department ($30,960), employee benefits ($613,642.39), transfers from general funds ($165,650), central services ($1,122,393.22), capital improvements ($1,480,828) and pension spending ($4,327,934.96).
