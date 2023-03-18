New Castle City Council’s bid for a state grant would pay for improvements at the Deshon Sports Complex.
City council agreed to apply for the grant during its meeting Thursday.
Administrator Chris Frye said if the city receives the $150,000 Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant, several upgrades could be made at the complex. Frye said the funding would be used to add Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, dugouts, sidewalks and parking spaces, which he said has none at the moment. The total cost of the project would be $150,000.
“That area is heavily used,” Frye said.
If received, Frye said the grant would be a 50-50 match with the city. The city would pay for its match with cash and in-kind work.
Frye said the project is one of many that is a part of the city’s “master plan” for improvements to its parks and ballfields, which in total would cost $4 million.
Hotel property
awarded tax appeal
A compromise settlement was approved with Beaver County resident Bruce Reed for the property of the former Days Inn Hotel and Banquet Center, which caught on fire in January. Some of the burned out portion of the building was taken down in March.
This settlement is following a tax assessment appeal filed by Reed at the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
The property will have an assessed value of $180,000 for 2022 and $100,000 for 2023 and beyond, unless additional improvements are made. The Lawrence County commissioners and the New Castle Area School Board need to approve the settlement as well.
Frye said the demolition contractor for Reed will look to submit a building permit in the next few months for a new build, although he does not know what the new project will be at this time.
“Details will be forthcoming,” Frye said.
City approves archery ordinance
Council amended an ordinance that prohibits firing Orbeez guns, and other guns with projectile rounds, in the city.
The amendment also prohibits archery equipment and archery hunting in the city, with some exceptions.
Archery hunting is allowed in designated areas by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Assistant City Solicitor Jonathan Miller said archery practice will be allowed for youth groups and sports clubs with permission and permitted indoor facilities. Residents can have targets on non city-owned property as long as they are not within 100 feet of a city street or alley or within 100 feet of a structure.
Miller said this amendment is so residents do not shoot bows and crossbows in the streets.
Seeger appointed health, zoning officer
Council voted 5-1 to appoint Douglas Seeger Jr. as the new city zoning officer and health officer.
Seeger, who was the assistant zoning officer, replaces for Jim Farris, who retired in February; he will be an independent contractor for the remainder of 2023.
As health officer, Seeger takes over for Patrick McGuire, who resigned Feb. 17.
Seeger’s annual salary as zoning officer is $51,303.
Mayor Bryan Cameron said the health officer is paid 90 percent by commission per visit and $12 an hour.
Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile dissented, but did not give a reason.
