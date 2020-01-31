New Castle City Council authorized the mayor's office to go out to bid for two of the city's garbage trucks that will no longer be used come April.
According to Mayor Chris Frye, Aiken Refuse, the city's new hauler come spring, agreed to buy the trucks for the appraised price of $65,000 each.
Earlier this month at a city council meeting, business administrator and chief financial officer Stephanie Dean asked the city's solicitors whether they'd have to put the trucks out for bid when Aiken wanted to buy them. Whichever was required, though, she said, she requested it be decided "quickly."
"He (Aiken), frankly, needs the trucks in order to be up and running by April 1,” said Dean. "If he’s not getting these trucks, he needs to find another means.”
Councilman Tim Fulkerson questioned whether there was enough time between when the city ends its garbage collection service and Aiken begins to switch titles, buy insurance and change plates.
"If Aiken is supposed to start April 1 with the garbage collection and we give him a truck on March 30 or 31, it makes it very rough for him or whomever buys these trucks," said Fulkerson. "I don't know how he's going to be able to be efficient a day after we give him the truck."
"I think that the goal is to have it bid in plenty of time, so we can receive the bids and award them quickly well before that date," said the city's solicitor Ted Saad. "I think if we time it right and work with Aiken that we should be able to coordinate it."
According to Dean, the city still owes one payment on the trucks totaling $30,000 due in July.
"Aiken would take it subject to any liens, so as long as they know that," said Saad. "We're obviously going to pay it."
The city was mandated to privatize garbage collection according to the Act 47 exit plan.
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile also introduced an ordinance to amend the 2020 adopted budget.
Earlier this month, both council and Frye introduced their amendments to the budget.
Some of Frye's amendments include granting both New Visions and Forward Lawrence with $5,000, reducing code enforcement and separating the business administrator and chief financial officer position.
Some of the council's amendments include reducing the community and economic development coordinator's salary from $66,300 to $51,000 and eliminating a two percent raise for employees hired after Dec. 31.
