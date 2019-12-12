New Castle City Council's first proposed budget hearing held Tuesday showed a continued wage freeze for elected officials.
"That's the way it's been since I've been here," said Stephanie Dean, the city's chief financial officer and business administrator. "Elected officials have never gotten an increase since I've been here."
"From my understanding, the mayor hasn't had an increase in 12 years," said Council President William Panella. "That's the last time they did any of the elected officials."
The freeze affects positions such as such as the mayor, council members, city controller and city treasurer.
The mayor's salary will remain at $52,934 a year.
The city controller's salary will remain at $15,585.
The city treasurer's salary will remain at $15,681.
The president of city council's salary will remain at $2,700.
The other four councilmen's salary will remain at $2,400 each.
All other city employees will receive 2-percent raise in 2020.
"We follow the cost of living increase allowed by the exit plan," said Dean. "And throughout the life of the exit plan, it's 2 percent."
Panella noted in the first few pages of the proposed budget, the proposed millage rate for 2020 is a 1.25 mills increase from the previous year totaling 15.476 mils.
"That's an 8-percent increase in taxes based on previous years," said Panella. "With an increase in taxes and increase in refuse (garbage collection), it's just not fair to the citizens."
Councilman Tom Smith clarified with Vieen Leung, the city's Act 47 coordinator, according the exit plan, the city was supposed to have a 2 mills increase.
Smith anticipates the budget will be revisited in January since the city will have a new mayor and three new council members.
Court Hower and Phil Berezniak of Disability Options Network (DON) spoke before council during their caucus meeting in order to ask them to reconsider their Oct. 24 vote denying their request for lot consolidation for the Lower East Side neighborhood revitalization project.
Jason Medure, the city's solicitor, told them because the ordinance the council drafted for the lot consolidation was denied, DON would have to begin the process all over again in order to draft another ordinance.
Hower and Berezniak asked if there was a way to speed up the process because in order to sell the homes they've built, they need to have the lot consolation granted by the city.
Bonnie Williams and her lawyers appeared before council in a public hearing again in relation to a domestic relations order Williams and her late ex-husband Richard signed before they divorced in 2001 pertaining to his police officer pension. Attorney Randy Rhoades, the pension board’s counsel, said the pension was to go to a "living spouse," not a "living ex-spouse."
The council will review the evidence presented by both parties and present a ruling before the new council members take office in January.
