New Castle City Council reviewed department head reports for the second quarter during its caucus meeting Tuesday.
Included in the 20-plus page report were such items as the financials for each department, fleet reports from public works and income statement from Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Only two department heads were present for Tuesday’s meeting: Patrick McGuire, health officer, and police Chief Bobby Salem.
Both McGuire and Salem made presentations to the council and answered questions.
“I’ve been extremely busy just checking and responding (to complaints),” McGuire said.
McGuire reported 580 COVID-related responses and said he was “very satisfied” with compliance in the city.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson and Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile challenged Salem on police overtime costs as they were almost $50,000 this quarter.
Salem informed them the numbers were down from last year’s quarter two, but Fulkerson argued they should have been lower considering the county was on stay-at-home orders for over a month to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Fulkerson and Salem began to yell over each other before order was regained.
Salem explained there had been multiple protests in early June, two homicides and a rally on Adams Street calling for more officers to be on duty.
Salem said he would bring fleet reports — which show mileage, location, etc. per cruiser — to Thursday’s meeting for the council to see.
Council chose to cease discussion about the other departments because their department heads were not present at the meeting.
During Thursday’s meeting, representatives from the fire department, public works and code enforcement will be present to answer questions about their reports.
Some of the highlights of the complete report include:
•The city has spent 48 percent of the budgeted amount for expenditures this year.
•Code enforcement spent only 26 percent of its budgeted salaries and wages and only 12 percent of its other expenses, such as building maintenance and demolition. The department wrote zero citations this quarter, compared to 317 citations written in the second quarter in 2019.
In quarter one of this year, code wrote 37 citations compared to 131 citations written in the first quarter in 2019.
At this time last year, $6,274 was collected in district court fines compared to the $2,869 collected this year.
•Sylvan Heights is $11,651.28 short of last year’s second-quarter numbers. There was a decrease of 193 rounds played compared to last year’s second-quarter numbers.
•New Castle City Police have expended 49 percent of their total budget and 49.2 percent of their budgeted city-specific overtime.
Calls for service for the police department were down in April and May from last year but higher in June. In this quarter, there were 14,414 calls for service.
•New Castle Fire Department had 774 total incidents this quarter, including both EMS and fire. Their average response time for all calls was four minutes and 55 seconds and their average time on the scene was 18 minutes and 20 seconds.
•Public works completed 90 complaint slips.
