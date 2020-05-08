A resolution to allocate Community Development Block Grant funds to aid small businesses in the city due to COVID-19 shortfalls was denied by a 4 to 1 vote during New Castle City Council’s meeting Thursday night.
“This has been a work in progress for over a month,” Mayor Chris Frye said. “Myself, Shawn Anderson, Stephanie Dean, the solicitors, have been working our tail off day in and day out to try to identify funding that we could use to support local businesses.”
The council held a public hearing prior to their voting meeting to hear the details of the plan from Frye and Anderson, the city’s community and economic development coordinator.
In short, money allocated to the city’s 2019 CDBG fund to pay for such projects as parking and demolishing buildings would instead be used to aid city residents suffering from COVID-19-related relief by delivering meals, supplying personal protective equipment and grants for small businesses.
“That’s what I tried to communicate the other night (during the caucus meeting),” said council president Tom Smith. “This is a wonderful premise. I understand what you, Mr. Mayor and Mr. Anderson, what you’re trying to do. I just have serious concerns...”
The proposed modifications include:
•$18,774 to buy PPE
•$50,000 for code enforcement to distribute equipment, supplies and materials
•$26,0000 to deliver meals on wheels to quarantined individuals
•$100,000 in grants for businesses with less than 25 employees to avoid job loss caused because closures related to social distancing
Two items would remain untouched on the application. They are for code enforcement duties totaling $50,000 and another for maintaining the 18 percent administrative allotment for $53,730. Both are general fund reimbursements.
The line items that would have been affected within the grant were $30,000 for cameras in the parking garage, $91,774 for handicap ramps and $73,00 for building demolitions, which is equal to the sum of the proposed modifications.
The total 2019 CDBG allocation is $298,504.
Some of the council’s reservations, as they described during the hearing as well as the meeting, centered around their skepticism of the state and federal government in passing more relief packages.
The city was allocated $194,774 through the federal government, but the city will still need to go through an application process. The perspective date for granthood and application perimeters are currently unknown.
“Either way, we’re taking money out of the pot,” Smith said. “I think we have this money in hand now and we need to utilize it as we intended it.”
Councilman Bryan Cameron asked how many businesses have reached out about help from the city.
Anderson recalled about five or six.
“From my perspective, I don’t think six is a lot,” Cameron said. “I just wonder, you know, if this is now the time to do this.”
“My concern is that we’re not going to be reimbursed,” he continued.
Over 15 businesses, Frye said later, have inquired with the city for help.
Smith believes there are other “safety nets” present in the state and federal government for those who are struggling because of COVID-19.
Frye recalled sending the council information about the plan but received no feedback.
“I wasn’t aware of their position on it until tonight (Thursday),” Frye said. “It’s just unfortunate because this was an opportunity to help probably one of the most uncertain and unprecedented times of New Castle history.”
Two nominations made by Frye to fill a vacancy on the Citywide Development Corporation failed for lack of a motion.
Council discussed during their caucus meeting on Tuesday their interest in nominating one of them to the board in order to create a bridge of communication between the two entities.
When interviewing for the positions, Frye noted some candidates were hesitant to join CDC due to political nuances surrounding the group and potential members. Frye noted he wanted to keep politics out of the nonprofit group by not joining it himself and not recommending other elected officials.
Frye nominated Anderson and David Richards of the New Castle Transit Authority.
Due to the lack of a motion, Frye will have an opportunity to interview other potential members and make other nominations.
There is currently one vacancy on the board when Councilman Tim Fulkerson resigned in February although the board can have up to 15 members.
