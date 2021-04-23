Council amends storm sewer sale deal The city has agreed to sell its stormwater sewer system to the New Castle Sanitation Authority, but first, it must amend the ordinance it adop…

The site of the former Cooper-Butler Building will remain in city hands for the time being.

The lots at 114 and 116 E. Washington St., which the dilapidated 165-year-old building occupied until its demolition by the city in October 2019, had caught the eye of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 455, whose building adjoins the property. The club submitted a bid of $850 to purchase it.

On Thursday, council unanimously rejected the offer.

“That’s way too low; it’s not even close to being there,” councilman Tim Fulkerson said, “considering the money we spent tearing this building down ($54,000). Plus it’s a prime location, right on East Washington Street in the heart of the downtown.

“We hold it until somebody else comes along who wants to actually pay for it.”

Fulkerson’s fellow council members agreed. However, they did vote unanimously to accept Noga Ambulance Service’s bid of $7,500 for a lot on Franklin Avenue.

In other business, council:

*Approved extending Mayor Chris Frye’s proclamation declaring the existence of a disaster emergency throughout the city through June. 29. Frye first issued the proclamation in March 2020 to enable the city to receive state and federal COVID relief funds.

*Appointed Patricia Kardambikis and Terri Squeglia, and reappointed Philip Tramdack, to terms on the New Castle Library Board. All three terms expire Dec. 31, 2023.

*Authorized the administration to grant all city employees who contributed $4 per pay to United Way Annual Campaign through payroll deduction one day off work. That day must be pre-approved by the administration and taken by Dec. 31

*Authorized the mayor and city controller to enter into a contract with Mullin and Lonergan Associates for the city’s CDBG-CV program.