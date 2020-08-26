Department head reports continued during New Castle City Council's caucus meeting Tuesday despite a miscommunication causing code supervisor Parker Maynard to be absent.
"(I) wanted him here this evening to address council because, mayor, you're not the head of code," said Council President Tom Smith to Mayor Chris Frye. "I would not want to be you, and I don't envy you right now."
Each department head submits a synopsis of the work they've completed - along with other data - after each quarter of the year to the council. Second quarter numbers were submitted at the beginning of August and were partly presented during the council's Aug. 12 meeting.
On Tuesday, Brian Heichel, head of public works, and Maynard were to present their quarterly reports, but only Heichel was in attendance.
There was a misunderstanding via a conversation over email, according to Frye, about Maynard's attendance and presentation.
Instead, Frye answered questions from the council.
Before questioning began, however, Smith noted Frye and Maynard had requested questions be submitted from the council before the meeting to which Smith declined.
"The one thing that stands out to me is the citations," Councilman Pat Cioppa. "The numbers just don't gel."
The department wrote zero citations this quarter.
Within the first two quarters of 2019, code wrote 448 citations. Within the first two quarters of 2020, code wrote 37.
Frye listed COVID-19, a depleted staff and new-employee training as the reasons why the number was so low.
"I know the virus has interrupted a lot of stuff, but you know, I can write citations all day and I don’t even know what the hell I’m writing," Cioppa added.
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile said code is one of the lone departments that produces revenue for the city through writing citations.
During their opportunity to ask questions, both Councilman Bryan Cameron and Gavrile talked about the many emails they had sent to code about violations throughout the quarter yet no citations were written.
"I'm getting more and more complaints about the way the city looks,” Gavrile said. “People have come to me and said they have never seen the city look so bad.”
Cioppa asked how many employees are currently in the department as he had been made aware an employee had quit just hours before.
There are currently five employees in the department, two of which are code officers, Frye said. He is pursuing filling the recently-vacant position as well as adding another, but is also actively working on restructuring the department.
"Code is going in a lot more productive way," Frye said, who explained the city will be switching processing systems next month.
Gavrile asked city solicitor Ted Saad about the progress the solicitor's office has made in preparing a Request for Proposal to privatize code enforcement, which the council approved to move forward with in February.
Saad explained due to the volume of lawsuits the city currently has pending, not much progress had made.
The council commended Heichel for the work that was completed during the second quarter despite having furloughed employees.
Public works completed 90 complaint slips.
Pat McGuire, from the city's health department, and New Castle police chief Bobby Salem were the only department head attendees at the Aug. 12 meeting and therefore were the only ones to present.
In other news:
•The council discussed organizing a meeting with Frye, Heichel, Gayle Young of the United Way of Lawrence County and the council's public works committee to discuss the future of the Cascade Park pool.
•A public hearing about CDBG funding from COVID-19 was held prior to the meeting's call to order. The city will receive $193,732 and is eligible to spend the funds on such activities as employment services, crime prevention, public safety and health care services.
