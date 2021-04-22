Volant borough officials are staying mum on the issue of a closed, merchant-funded restroom due to the issue reaching litigation.
Borough council president Bob McGary refuted comments made last week by Mayor Ingrid Both Hoesl that the borough was out of money, calling them “completely unfounded.” He said the borough is subject to an in-house annual audit of transactions and, to his knowledge, has never been in noncompliance.
“The Borough of Volant is very sound financially regardless of any speculation and so-called rumors and horror stories,” McGary said. “Quite to the contrary, we are very in a solid financial situation and hopefully always will be.”
When reached Tuesday by phone at the borough’s office for questions about the restroom issue, secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown said she wasn’t able to comment on the situation, saying, “I have no authority to give out information.” Brown is named in the in a lawsuit filed on behalf of the merchants against the borough council as being the “collector of the subject license fee” that goes toward the restroom’s maintenance.
All the while, the restroom is still not open.
“It has gone with a rule of thumb Volant has always followed a standard operational schedule of ‘T to T,’” council president Bob McGary said by phone Tuesday, explaining the restrooms were opened for the season at the beginning of trout season in the spring and through turkey season in the fall. McGary said he wished he could comment further on matters, but “the attorneys have restricted our comments on it.”
The restrooms are still not open despite April 3 being the first day of trout season.
“They have been closed,” McGary said. “They were due to be open this month. Litigation has stopped that process for the time being.”
The borough will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The location is being moved from the borough building across the parking lot to the Volant Volunteer Fire Company to allow for more attendees.
