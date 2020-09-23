The New Castle City police chief said a white powder that came out of an envelope at city hall Tuesday night has not yet been identified, despite suspicion that it might be fentanyl.
Chief Bobby Salem said the envelope is undergoing analysis Wednesday by a U.S. Postal Service inspector. He said there was so little powder left in and on the envelope that there wasn't much to test.
City Council President Tom Smith had opened the letter in council chambers Tuesday before a council caucus meeting. When white powder fell out, the building was evacuated. Smith, who said his fingers were tingling, sought hospital treatment and learned that his blood tested positive for trace amounts of fentanyl.
Salem said the substance will be field tested for fentanyl. If the test is inconclusive, the envelope will be sent off to forensic lab, he said.
"It should still have enough traces of it that it can be tested," he said Wednesday afternoon.
Smith had opened a letter just before council's caucus meeting, when what he described as a "puff" of white powder came out of the envelope. The envelope contained a letter that had a person's name and return address from Sharpsville, but was postmarked in Atlanta. The envelope was addressed to Smith and Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile.
Salem said the envelope contained a four-page letter written by a 70-year-old Sharpsville woman, sharing her opinion about a recent city hall issue.
"The letter was not threatening in any manner," he said, adding that the FBI is contacting the woman for more information.
Meanwhile, because white powder is involved, "We are definitely treating this as a credible threat until we can prove otherwise," New Castle fire chief Mike Kobbe said Wednesday morning.
Salem said he enlisted the help of the FBI to investigate the actual source of the letter.
Another council member reported feeling numbness of the lips, but those symptoms had subsided by Wednesday morning, Kobbe said, adding that anyone who was in the council chambers at the time remains on high alert for 24 hours to make sure no one else has any other symptoms.
Smith went to the hospital on his own after the incident that prompted the evacuation of city hall and pre-empted the caucus meeting.
Prior to Tuesday's meeting, Smith opened the mail that a city clerk had left on his desk in council chambers. When he opened the letter, a white "puff" came from the letter and he immediately closed it. Gavrile asked for gloves and a plastic bag, while Smith cleaned the desks with disinfecting wipes. The New Castle police and fire departments and Lawrence County Department of Public Safety were summoned around 6:30 p.m., according to Kobbe, as the meeting then went into recess.
"They notified us, and we told them to evacuate the building, leave everything as it is and don't leave the property," Kobbe said.
The Department of Public Safety has a spectrometer that uses a laser to determine the chemical compound of whatever it passes through, Kobbe explained.
"When we arrived, the city security officer had put the envelope and its contents in a plastic bag and he zipped it shut and took it outside," he said. "When our techs approached the envelope, there was not enough inside to obtain a large enough sample to determine the composition of it. We passed it off to Chief Salem, who took the package into evidence. As soon as he gets information from the lab, we'll have a better direction," Kobbe said.
The department had decontamination and hazardous materials equipment on site, and Noga Ambulance stood by.
The city hall evacuees all stood in the parking lots around the building.
Several firemen had put on hazardous materials suits, including respiratory and skin protection, to get a sample of the powder and determine its composition.
"Everyone who had been in council chambers during the incident was offered decontamination on site. Most of them went inside and changed into contamination gowns, and we took their clothing and are cleaning it for them because we have the resources to do that," Kobbe said. "They went home in decontamination gowns and were instructed to shower and wash thoroughly and report any symptoms they have and seek medical care."
Frye announced Wednesday afternoon the continued caucus meeting would be held virtually per recommendations from emergency personnel.
Although city council chambers and the clerk's office were professionally cleaned at 2 p.m. with a military-grade cleaner by Steri-Clean, there would not be enough time or manpower to complete a follow-up sanitizing before the meeting. He added that the mayor's office and other second floor administrative offices were open Wednesday.
"We were there till 9 p.m. (Tuesday) night to make sure everyone was accounted for and no one had symptoms, and we decontaminated all of our own personnel to make sure no one was exposed," Kobbe said.
(New Castle News reporter Maria Basileo contributed to this report.)
