New Castle city council president Tom Smith announced Tuesday he won't seek reelection in the May primary.
Smith, a Democrat, cited time constraints for his decision. Smith works as an administrator within the Borough of Seven Fields, Butler County. His term ends at the end of the year.
"Unquestionably, this was a difficult decision, especially since New Castle is at a critical junction in its rich history," Smith said in an emailed statement. "I feel it would be unfair of me to ask citizens to be generous enough for their votes and potentially not fulfill a full term."
He was first elected council president in January 2020 and was reelected to the position last month. Smith was voted to council in 2018. He also was appointed to council to serve an 18-month term from 2012-13 to fill a vacancy. He filed for a council run for the 2015 primary, but withdrew his name.
"It has been a tremendous honor to serve the residents of New Castle," he said.
Smith plans to finish his term addressing fiscal responsibility, neighborhood blight and economic revitalization and said he's proud of bringing a higher standard of transparency and accountability to the city's government.
Three other Democrat candidates so far have announced their bids for the two available seats on the council — Eric Ritter, David Ward and Grant Fleegle.
Tim Fulkerson, who has been on council since 2014, has not indicated whether he will seek another term.
"I sincerely wish all the candidates the very best in the upcoming election and hope that each presents their ideas and solutions to the issues facing New Castle's future," Smith said.
