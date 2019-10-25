It's often said beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
The same can be said for how historic a structure is. But what if residents in the city and county could look through a registry of buildings in disrepair, preventing an 11th-hour push to save a structure?
That was an idea floated by city resident Hugh Coryea, of West Moody Avenue, at Thursday night's city council meeting as a way to prevent back-and-forth once a building of historic significance has been neglected. It comes on the heels of several recent instances in which city preservationists went head-to-head with council over the impending demolition of a city structure.
Currently, the Cooper-Butler — which has a history dating back to 1855 — is being taken down brick-by-brick after more than a year of notices were posted regarding its planned demolition.
"It's always hit and miss what people seem to worry about," Councilman Paul Stefano said. "A lot of buildings get demolished and nobody says a word. Then other ones become like a crisis."
Stefano floated the thought that if someone were willing to put in the time to compile a list, it would just be a matter of driving around and looking.
"It's not easy, but they could be formulating an idea," Stefano said. "I'm very concerned about these properties. What would I do if I bought it? Would it develop commercially? Would it be used as some kind of cultural facility. Would it maybe be a residence?"
Councilman Tom Smith said the registry idea is something he'd like to explore. He also asked council and the administration about closing the Columbus Inner Belt to traffic.
The first — and presently only completed — section of the four-lane roadway connects Falls and Jefferson streets downtown. Closing it would save the city maintenance costs. The road had been planned to go into the state's ownership, but PennDOT denied it, Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo said.
"Abandoning it, taking it and then that would push traffic onto main street," Smith said, referring to downtown and East Washington Street.
Council also acted in denying six bids on repository properties, voting 2-1 on each. Stefano and Smith commented each structure was dilapidated and uninhabitable, while Council President William Panella voted yes. Councilmen Richard Beshero and Tim Fulkerson were absent.
