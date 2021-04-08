New Castle's city council opened bids to purchase two vacant lots and acted on several resolutions and conditional use requests at a quick meeting Thursday evening.
During the 20-minute meeting, a bid was opened from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club No. 455 to purchase the lot occupied by the former Cooper-Butler Building at 114-116 E. Washington St. The club bid $850 and its packet included no bid bond, but did have a $100 bill in place of a check.
"That's way below the estimate," councilman Tim Fulkerson said. "Way, way below."
Noga Ambulance Services also submitted a sealed bid of $7,500 for a vacant lot behind its location on Butler Avenue.
Conditional use requests were approved for Kelly R. Pezzuolo for a home occupancy online pickup and delivery business at 222 E. Elizabeth Ave.; Pacific Islander Company for an Asian food preparation business at 424 Sumner Ave. and Yvonne M. Joseph for eight to 10 games of skill machines at a to-go deli/sandwich shop at 847 Arlington Ave. in the former Rote's building.
A public hearing for was scheduled for 6 p.m. May 19 for an amendment to an article that would establish the Greater New Castle Recreation Authority, an independent authority that would oversee certain recreation projects in the city.
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile, council's vice president, led the meeting in place of president Tom Smith, who did not attend. Solicitor Ted Saad, assistant solicitor Jonathan Miller as well as Mayor Chris Frye were absent from the meeting. Frye attended the Home Rule Charter commission's open house at The Confluence, which was scheduled for the same time as council's meeting.
