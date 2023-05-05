A Dollar General is officially coming to Mahoningtown.
New Castle City Council unanimously approved a land development plan for the store during its voting meeting Thursday. There are 25 Dollar Generals in Lawrence County currently operating with a few more, including this one, attempting to open.
The store, developed by MSP Properties of Pennsylvania LP, will be located in the area of 109 North Liberty St. between West Wabash Avenue and West Cherry Street, located in the C-1 General Business District in the Seventh Ward.
The 9,100-square-foot store will have 23 parking spaces, updated smart panels and a fenced-in trash enclosure. Council already approved consolidating seven lots for the project and the city’s zoning board approved variances for parking, setbacks and the fencing.
Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile and Councilman Patsy Cioppa said residents from Mahoningtown they have spoken to are excited about a store of any kind coming to the neighborhood.
“It’s a good thing for them,” Cioppa said. “I’m a proponent of Dollar Generals. They’re convenient.”
Gavrile did note she wants the signage of the building to look like the one at 1102 Highland Ave.
The city’s approval comes after the Lawrence County planning commission recommended against the plan, citing traffic, too few parking spaces and arguing the lot isn’t large enough for the building.
Matthew Indorante of MSP Properties said delivery trucks will likely come once a week in the early-morning hours and believes there will be enough room for trucks without blocking parking or traffic.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, Engine House Way — the alley located next to Ebenezer Church of God in Christ at 1119 S. Jefferson St. — was renamed “Pastor Eric D. Brooks Alley.” The alley is named after the former long-term pastor of the church, the Rev. Eric D. Brooks, who served the church for 40 years before retiring in May 2020.
In other business, William Morgan was reappointed to the New Castle Planning Commission for a term to expire May 31, 2027.
The city allocated its annual local funding to the New Castle Area Transit Authority in the amount of $232,295.
Council sold three vacant lots on Pollock Avenue to Jen Gall for $500 each, and approved a request from Nikki Dean for 1003 and 1003 1/2 Logan Street.
The property was originally a duplex in years past.
