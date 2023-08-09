At Volant Borough Council’s request, a uniformed constable attended Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
Meanwhile, a Volant merchant paid a separate security officer $100 an hour to stand guard at the meeting.
“You were at the meeting last month,” Council President Howard Moss told The News after the meeting. “I think that should be obvious (why we had a constable).”
Merchant Cheryl Geidner said she hired the state agent and cited the July 11 meeting, which ended with a police investigation after a resident went to the hospital when he was pushed and hit his head on the floor. John Samuels was paid $100 an hour by Geidner to attend the meeting. He is the daily security guard at the Social Security office at Call’s Plaza in Neshannock Township.
“I don’t feel that any person who comes to the meeting is safe,” Geidner said of borough council. “I just think they have created a hostile environment.”
The standing-room-only crowd experienced a peaceful meeting.
Pennsylvania constables have the right to arrest by warrant and conduct arrests for felonies and breaches of the peace.
A state agent is a police officer trained according to standards set forth by the Pennsylvania State Police. Geidner said she learned about Samuels’ availability for security from a friend.
During the July meeting, resident Kelly Connor complained to council about borough Secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown allegedly giving her the finger while driving away after the May 9 council meeting. Moss cut off Connor, saying personnel matters should be discussed privately.
When Connor repeatedly asked to be heard, Moss ordered that she be removed from the meeting. Councilman John Shaw got out of his seat and witnesses said Shaw pushed merchant Mario Ferrazzano to the floor.
Ferrazzano was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
State police have not yet filed charges.
Prior to the July meeting, Connor emailed Moss about Ortiz Brown’s actions. Moss said he responded to the email, explaining the matter would be handled privately.
In other matters Tuesday, council voted to advertise an ordinance that reduces the fee for the annual merchant license from $100 a year to $75 a year, retroactive to 2022. Merchants will receive $25 refunds for 2022 and 2023.
Moss did not want to comment on the reason for the reduction.
