New Castle’s city council will convene for its first caucus meeting on Tuesday.
The five-person council gave their plans on things they’d like to focus on or accomplish in the new year.
MaryAnne Gavrile, president
Gavrile enters her second stint as council president. She headed the council from 2010 to 2014 during her first term on council. She ran again and was reelected in 2019.
“I want to focus on the downtown and the empty buildings down there,” she said. “Continually work with the county to improve downtown and have that communication with them and move the city forward and hopefully get businesses in there.”
Gavrile also intends for the council to work with Mayor Chris Frye on his economic development plans for the city. She noted the million-dollar increase in 2022 paving and increased funds for demolition of blighted buildings. She also noted improvements at the city-owned Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
“I think this is a learning council with two new guys (Eric Ritter and David Ward) and I think that the communication will be highly involved and will be able to get things done and passed,” Gavrile said. “The key is to have communication with the mayor, administration and each member of council.”
Bryan Cameron
Bryan Cameron, also elected in 2019, said he wants a focus on blight and cited the former FirstMerit Bank building downtown and the former Shenango china site as areas of concern.
“With the elimination of the business privilege and mercantile taxes, we should be able to draw more businesses downtown and need to have space available,” Cameron said, adding residential blight also needs to be focused on.
Cameron also said downtown parking meters need to be removed.
“It’s been discussed for the past two years and it needs to come to fruition,” he said.
Patsy Cioppa
Patsy Cioppa, elected with Gavrile and Cameron in 2019, is focused on attacking blight and paving.
“We moved a little more money towards demolitions so we are on the right track,” Cioppa said.
He noted the $1.6-million paving funds will allow an additional 30 or so streets to be paved this year. He also said the business and mercantile tax eliminations should get more of the available office space filled.
“I know everyone wants our downtown to boom again and you have to take baby steps,” Cioppa said, adding he’d like to see the no tax increases from the last two years continue.
Eric Ritter
Eric Ritter said he wants to focus on downtown and paving. Ritter was the leading vote-getter in November’s election and was sworn into office last week.
“I would like to make our downtown and main entry ways coming into the city limits look more presentable to attract businesses,” Ritter said.
He said he also wants to see “improvements in our neighborhoods like street paving, tackle blight and safety in our neighborhoods to make our neighborhoods look better and safer for us all to call home.”
Activities for families is another thing he’d like to see in 2022.
David Ward
David Ward became the city’s first Black councilman when he was sworn in last week. He said he wants to work with Frye and the county commissioners on projects where they can assist each other and be aggressive in going after grant funding.
Ward also wants to see a focus on the West and South sides of the city “where I feel that they usually get no attention” and wants to focus on the parks and recreation’s ability to go after funding to revitalize the city’s parks.
Blight is also a focus for him and wants more focus in the code enforcement department.
“I think prevention is the first step in rehabilitation,” Ward said.
