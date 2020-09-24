Mayor Chris Frye wouldn't discount taking legal action against New Castle City Council on Wednesday if it voted to override a vetoed ordinance placing restrictions on spending.
"I have listened to my colleagues," said council president Tom Smith. "We have some serious reservations on some of the spending that has taken place and whether we're really being fiscally responsible in some areas."
The council approved the ordinance on Sept. 10 where it would require any purchase of “supplies, materials, equipment and services for public improvements” costing between $1,500 and $20,100 to first be approved by the council. Frye vetoed the ordinance and called its passage "impulsive and shortsighted," in a letter to council dated Sept. 18. He went on to say the ordinance "thwarts" his ability to administer the budget and the city's day-to-day operations.
"I believe the council wants to move forward with overriding the mayor's veto," Smith said. "That's the (impression) I'm getting from other council members."
The five-member council will need a supermajority — four votes instead of three — to override it. Although Frye supplied the letter to the council with the reasoning behind the veto, Smith allowed him to speak.
Frye explained the city's finance department had procedural questions for the council such as processing payments that needed to made in the weeks where the council did not meet.
"The finances are very, very fragile," he said.
Smith acknowledged the department's questions but said there needed to be "checks and balances."
"I appreciate fiscal responsibility," Frye said, who added he understands their position but said he sees the process as more damaging than productive.
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile agreed she'd like to move forward with the vote as she has made it a point to review the city's check registers. Expenditures such as painting and computer equipment have raised her concern. Councilman Bryan Cameron even called some expenditures on the check register "ridiculous." Frye wouldn't discount taking legal action if the override was successful.
Gavrile recognized Frye's possible interest in pursing litigation but wanted "to put that out there" another legal measure called in a writ of mandamus, which orders government officials to fulfill their governmental duty. Both Smith and Gavrile asked why Frye had not reached out to compromise or negotiate the fund limitations.
Frye indicated he didn't have any interest in negotiating fund limitations because that was not the issue. The issue lied in the entire ordinance as would disrupt the day-to-day operations in the city, he said.
"Situations, such as this ordinance, create counterproductive processes that tie up daily staffs' time and effort answering questions regarding tasks and funding that have already been approved within our annual budget," Frye said.
Smith ended the discussion by saying the vote to override the veto would be on tonight's agenda, and if it passed, it could always be amended in the future.
Wednesday's meeting was held virtually after the caucus meeting was recessed suddenly Tuesday after Smith opened a letter containing a white powdery substance prior to the meeting's start.
In other business, council held an executive session immediately following the meeting to discuss personnel in relation to COVID-19 incentive days and potential litigation in regards to a Cathedral Foundation Tax Assessment Appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.