Discussions over the creation of a part-time code enforcement officer position and salaries at the city-owned golf course were main topics at Tuesday’s two-hour budget workshop.
The five city council members, Mayor Chris Frye, two solicitors and city department heads were in attendance for the workshop and together went through line items and revenue information for 77 of the first 100 pages in the budget. Another workshop is set for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. prior to the regularly scheduled 6:30 p.m. council meeting.
Tuesday’s workshop included discussion over the controller, mayor, treasurer, engineering, police, fire, code enforcement, health, zoning, refuse collection, public works and parking departments and the golf course. Departments to be discussed for the first time on Thursday include the library, New Castle Area Transportation Authority, sinking fund, liquid fuels fund and pensions.
Frye’s proposed budget, introduced Nov. 23, shows no tax increase along with $26.77 million in revenue.
City employees are set to receive two-percent cost of living raises for 2022. The business privilege and mercantile taxes will also be eliminated in the proposed budget.
Code enforcement
New Castle’s code enforcement department under Frye continues to take shape and the 2022 budget calls for a fourth officer to be hired. Council agreed to find money in the budget to hire a part-time officer as well at $13 an hour for 20 hours a week.
“I’ll take whatever I can get,” code enforcement director Shawn Anderson said.
The additional full-time and part-time workers will help with alleviating the current workload as well as some court-related work. The department currently uses a contracted company, BIU, that does inspections, but then turns over the work to the city.
“They drop it like a hot potato,” council President Tom Smith said.
Anderson noted through new software that can be done on their phones, the current three code officers are being efficient with their work.
Sylvan Heights
Golf Course
The city-owned Sylvan Heights Golf Course was also a main point of discussion due to three of its paid positions. The course superintendent is set to make $40,902, while the pro shop manager is slated for $48,000 and a part-time chemical sprayer is set for $10,000.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson wondered why the pro shop manager is making nearly as much as the city’s mayor. Meanwhile, the sprayer position exists only because the superintendent and pro shop manager aren’t qualified to spray for chemicals.
Frye said the salary for the pro shop manager was put in preliminarily with the idea that person would manage the pro shop and areas of the club to include offseason events and alcohol responsibilities. Frye said he isn’t attached to the proposed salary figure.
Police and fire
departments
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem and fire Chief Mike Kobbe both spoke about the ongoing efforts and struggles to find part-time workers. They both expressed frustration over costs to train qualified candidates who then leave for full-time work elsewhere.
Council agreed to move an extra $36,000 that was placed in a fire department budget and moving it to a council fund. Smith brought up potentially increasing the $25,750 fee charged to Taylor Township for city police coverage.
Treasurer and chief financial officer
The city treasurer position is eliminated beginning in 2022 as part of the Home Rule charter passing a referendum vote in May. Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Dean said it was recommended to the city to create a deputy CFO position at $20,000. Council agreed that was enough to contract out to a CPA firm for a certain amount of hours a month.
“Who’s looking at what I do?” Dean said, now that there’s no treasurer. “There’s no oversight. The way this charter is written, really all the powers are at the CFO level.”
Parking
Frye said there are considerations to remove downtown parking meters. Currently, there is $3,000 proposed for meter maintenance, which Maureen Ambrosia from the parking department said would cover the cost of removal and covering of the holes in the ground or placing signs.
Frye and Councilman Patsy Cioppa agreed there would need to be signs put up in place of the meters outlining certain conditions, like no extended parking downtown.
