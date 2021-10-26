With more and more skill gaming machine parlors opening up in New Castle, the city is looking to claim some of the jackpot.
New Castle’s city council introduced a new gaming ordinance at its caucus meeting on Tuesday that would increase the fee businesses pay for each of their skill game machines.
Currently, businesses pay about $200 per machine in yearly fees. Councilman Tim Fulkerson raised the question of increasing that fee per machine to $500. That set off a lengthy discussion first based on how much the fee should increase to and then to the legality of the machines.
Assistant city solicitor Jonathan Miller explained that the waters are murky as far as how the state recognizes the games. He said the only legal decision comes from a Beaver County court case that ruled the gaming machines are games of skill, not chance. There is no state-level legal ruling.
“You do have different interpretations by different agencies,” Miller said. “If council were to impose a fee or increase the fee on the machines, the minute they’re considered illegal by a court, that fee would have to go away. You cannot impose an illegal activity.”
That answer was good enough for Fulkerson, who said if the machines are deemed illegal the money would dry up anyway.
“It’s a gambling operation,” Fulkerson said. “I don’t feel that they’re going to squawk too much about it because it’s gambling. Is it really legal? I don’t really know.
“I don’t see any law enforcement cracking down on it.”
Councilman Patsy Cioppa countered that he thought the hike to $500 was too high and offered that the city introduce a percentage increase. After discussion, he went along with the $500 price tag.
In other business on Tuesday, the council heard from Charles W. Brommer Jr., who is bidding $800 on a repository property in Acorn Street. The house, however, is on the demolition list. Brommer has a surety bond and indicated he was up for the challenge of rehabbing the house.
Fulkerson moved that the former Wasilewski’s Market on South Jefferson Street should be added to the demolition list after a third city resident tried to purchase it through the repository listing, but abandoned the project because council requested a higher surety bond.
Council will also vote Thursday on extending Anthony DiThomas’s lease for Nina’s Italian Ice in Cascade Park for one year. DiThomas has operated the business for nine years.
