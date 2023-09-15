New Castle city council will be looking to hire a city administrator by the end of 2023.
Mayor Bryan Cameron, who through the city’s Home Rule charter is president of council, said the council wants a person in the position for the beginning of 2024.
“This is an important decision for city residents and taxpayers,” Cameron said. “City council will have a candidate selected before the end of the year so her or she will be ready to hit the ground running in January.”
The city administrator position was created with the city’s adoption of a Home Rule charter, which took effect this year.
The appointed position has many of the executive powers and duties that were once held by the mayoral role. The primary role of the current mayoral position is to serve as council president.
Chris Frye, who was elected mayor in 2019, became the first city administrator in 2023 for a one-year contract for a salary of $110,000 with no benefits.
City council hired Sharon-based Kismet PEO to facilitate the hiring of the position. Applications for the role were due on Aug. 4.
While Cameron said due to it being a personnel matter, the city cannot list the names of candidates. However, city Solicitor Ted Saad said there were 36 applicants from with both local ties and from across the country.
“Based on their resumes, there are several candidates who will be considered. Some candidates will be eliminated because they do not meet the qualifications in the city’s charter for the position,” Cameron said.
Cameron said council members want to do their due diligence in choosing the next administrator, while at the same time wanting to choose someone who will have the support of the council members who will be elected in this November’s general election.
“Short of saying that council will select the top candidates for what will likely be multiple rounds of interviews, no other information regarding the process will be released at this time,” Cameron said.
The city is paying $3,500 to Kismet to help with the search.
Council didn’t use an outside firm last fall before it hired Frye and the job wasn’t advertised.
Council contended then the window between advertising the job, interviewing candidates and hiring an administrator would have delayed the city’s introduction and adoption of its 2023 budget and that it couldn’t afford an administrator’s salary plus the mayor’s salary of around $53,000.
This led to Frye to resign as mayor and Cameron, an existing councilman, to be appointed as mayor at $2,700, the new rate for mayor under Home Rule charter.
Under the position summary, the administrator is described as the chief administrative officer of the city and is responsible for the “proper” and “efficient” administration of the day-to-day affairs of the city.
At least four members of council have to approve the winning candidate. There is currently no residency requirement for the position, but if there is the successful candidate would have to move to the city within a year.
