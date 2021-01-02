New Castle city council members introduced legislation Wednesday to form a recreation authority to manage and operate the Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Modeled after Moon Township in Allegheny County, the Greater New Castle Recreation Authority — an independent authority consisting of five members — would operate the golf course and eventually other recreation assets such as baseball fields.
"This is something that we're all very excited about," council president Tom Smith said during Wednesday's meeting.
Moon Township purchased Moon Golf Club in 2005 in part due to a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources. The township then formed the Moon Township Recreation Authority and leased the property to the MTRA for 50 years.
Although the legislation was introduce on Wednesday, the council will vote at a later date whether to pass it.
