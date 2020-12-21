Fireman rescues girl through collaboration David Thompson said he applied the knowledge he gained in water rescue training this summer …

Heroic efforts by some New Castle firefighters last month didn't go unnoticed by city officials.

Mayor Chris Frye and New Castle's city council during a meeting Monday commended assistant fire chief Craig Wethli and firefighters David Thompson, Christian Marburger, Richard "R.J." Johnson and Joseph Bongivengo for their efforts in rescuing a 15-year-old girl who jumped into the Shenango River on Nov. 6.

"I think that they really made a huge stride in showing what great people New Castle has to offer," said fire chief Mike Kobbe. "I was very proud of their actions that night."

The incident began around 5 p.m. that night when the New Castle police and fire departments responded to the Mahoning Avenue Viaduct for a report of a juvenile female threatening to jump into the river. While en route, the departments were notified the girl jumped into the water and was being carried downstream. New Castle police officer Fred Buswell attempted to pull her to shore, but was unable to do so. Buswell and the teen got separated as they were carried further downstream. A short distance later, Johnson grabbed the girl under her arms as Thompson held her legs to place her in a Stokes basket. Several men then carried it up the hill through thick brush to an ambulance. The girl was treated for hypothermia and other minor injuries. Firefighter Joe Bongivengo twisted his back and Johnson injured his leg.

Kobbe added most of this year's training was based around water rescues and really paid off.

"I definitely applaud these brave individuals for doing that for that individual," council president Tom Smith said.

Story continues below video

Smith added the council routinely presents certificates and recognizes the awardees in person but were unable to do so because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Police chief Bobby Salem also recognized Buswell for his efforts.

Kobbe explained he has not spoken to the teen nor her family as they have wanted their privacy.

The council will host its final budget workshop on Saturday. Members will vote whether to approve the budget next week during a special meeting.

mbasileo@ncnewsonline.com