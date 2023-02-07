New Castle City Council gave formal commendations Thursday to crossing guards Jeanette DiMuccio and Malgorzata Wilkins.
Both work as crossing guards for the New Castle Area School District, with DiMuccio having 24 years of service and Wilkins nine. Both are retiring.
Mayor Bryan Cameron read the formal commendation, which stated crossing guards, like DiMuccio and Wilkins, serve as role models to school children by teaching how to safely cross the street.
“Crossing guards have one of the most important jobs in public service,” Cameron said. “They are cast with ensuring the safety or our students who walk to and from school.”
