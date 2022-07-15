In two swift meetings this week, New Castle’s city council approved two hires and a union pact.
Tuesday’s caucus lasted just 10 minutes before council went into a short executive session for two personnel matters. Thursday’s council meeting was just 17 minutes long. The previously scheduled July 26 and 28 meetings were canceled last month.
The next time council will meet will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9. A pension board meeting precedes it at 6 p.m.
Council approved Ciara Buck as the secretary to the comprehensive pension board of trustees to provide administrative services with respect to pension assets, and hired Kala Matthews to transcribe the minutes of the comprehensive municipal pension fund board, police pension fund, fire pension fund and non-uniform pension fund meetings.
Buck will be paid $300 per month, while Matthews’ rate is $50 per meeting. Both salaries are covered by the pension fund and are not an additional cost to the budget.
Council also authorized an addendum agreement with the Laborers District Council of Western Pennsylvania on behalf of Local No. 964 for health care.
All votes were unanimous 4 to 0, with councilmen Bryan Cameron, Patsy Cioppa, Eric Ritter and David Ward voting in favor. Council President MaryAnne Gavrile was absent from both meetings — an attempt for her to phone into Thursday’s meeting was made before the call was disconnected.
Gavrile was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and is back in New Castle at UPMC Jameson recovering.
Cioppa, during his comment period, offered his prayers to Gavrile and asked others to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.