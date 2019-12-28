An out-of-state real estate developer and investor spoke to New Castle City Council at a public hearing Friday on a proposed conditional use request in relation to an adult daycare center for veterans at the former St. Francis Hospital.
"He issues his apologies that he can't be here," said Angelo Papa, Charles Everhardt's attorney. Everhardt spoke through speakerphone at the meeting.
Charles Everhardt of Lockwood Development Partners has appeared before the council multiple times throughout the summer after acquiring the site of the former Jameson South Building this past January for $25,000, a fraction of the $700,000 the property was assessed.
Everhardt split the development of the property into two phases. In phase one, he plans to open a veteran adult daycare center to become operational at the ground level of the former hospital. The proposed hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“They intend to start operating within the next six months,” said Papa. “I know there’s been some concern on getting going.”
Everhardt expects between 100 to 120 participants will spend time there every day.
“The overall project, we’re anticipating between 300 and 400 jobs,” said Everhardt. “On phase one, we’re probably between 50 and 100.”
Everhardt advised council he will be applying for an adult daycare center permit with the state of Pennsylvania within the next 30 to 60 days.
Council will vote on the request at a special meeting on Monday at 4 p.m.
“They (Everhardt) have taken the extra precautions to come here and ask for this conditional use permit as a safe way for them to proceed with that application, which is why they’re presenting this request at this time,’ said Papa.
“Ask him did the department of veterans administration approve his plans for the work he’s doing,” said Councilman William Panella.
“They have endorsed the program as a needed program,” replied Everhardt.
Papa, who spoke from a statement Everhardt had prepared, said Jesse Putnam, the director of the Veterans Affairs Office in Lawrence County, had confirmed the veteran population needed an adult daycare center, which prompted the application for the conditional use request. In the program, Putnam would refer veterans to Everhardt’s facility.
“They are entering into a working relationship with SarahCare, who will be designing the adult day care program for use at this facility,” said Papa.
Everhardt mentioned a third party shuttle service he will hire to drive participants to and from the property.
“I would like him to really think about using the New Castle Transit Authority,” asked Councilman Tim Fulkerson.
Everhardt agreed he would pursue an arrangement when the opportunity arose.
In June, Everhardt predicted the cost of rehabilitation to be approximately $12 million, but, four months later, he predicted the cost to be upwards of $15 million to $20 million.
Everhardt was granted a conditional use request in June under the following conditions:
•400 resident maximum, divided between long-term senior housing, nursing home living and dormitory living. The numbers apply to veterans.
•Residents 55 and older are eligible to stay in long-term senior housing and the nursing home.
•Must meet square footage requirements for housing and parking.
•Staff security — human and electronic — must be on site.
•Nursing home must comply to local, state and federal certification guidelines.
The request was accepted in June by the council after Everhardt had agreed to those terms.
“They remain committed to making this a successful project that all of us including our community and especially, of course, our veterans will all benefit from,” Papa said.
