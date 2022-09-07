A couple of dilapidated properties in New Castle could soon receive new life thanks to proposed projects.
New Castle's city council heard a number of public hearings.
Proposed new church space
Charles “Chuck” Jewell, head pastor for New Creation Free Methodist Church in New Castle, said the church is hoping to have council grant them a conditional use request to move into the old St. John the Baptist Maronite Hall at 725 Pearson St.
Jewell said the church has already purchased the building, and they would like to fully move into the building to use as a full worship center.
If allowed to move in, Jewell said the church would convert the space to have large groups spaces for trades and workshops, have warm and cold centers, have classrooms, a children’s ministry, and a nursery, and a place to have children play during the summer.
Jewell said he would like to use the space to continue the church’s once-a-month food distribution, as well as their annual Operation Christmas Child project.
He said he would like to cooperate with the nearby community garden, and said they would be in favor of allowing others to use the kitchen area, in a limited basis.
Jewell said the vision of the church is to help those in need, from the homeless to those who “need hope.”
If approved, Jewell said the church would paint the exterior of the building and fix the parking lot area.
Proposed storage unit facility
Jason and Andrea Garland of Pittsburgh-based Pathways Real Estate LLC, are requesting council to consolidate the seven parcels of land of the former Shad Hanna’s Restaurant, on Butler Avenue, converting six of them to commercial-one (C-1) zoning, and to grant them a conditional use request to build a self-storage facility at the space.
“We believe it would change the look of what is existing now,” Mrs. Garland said.
Jonathan Garczewski, of Gateway Engineers Inc., said the proposed project would be the construction of seven storage buildings, for a total of 20- to 25,000 square feet, with secure fencing and security systems, and one entry location on Butler Avenue with a passcode.
Garczewski said the preliminary amount of storage units would be 186, but could change, with Garland stating there would be specific designated hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
City Council President MaryAnne Gavrile said she is appreciative of what the company hopes to accomplish with the vacant property as Butler Avenue is a gateway to the city.
If council were to approve the conditional use request, developers would have to file a land development permit afterwards.
Proposed skill gaming parlor
Yash and Luv Amin, of Athens, Georgia, requested a conditional use permit to create a gaming parlor with 22 gaming terminals downtown at 229 N. Jefferson St.
Luv Amin said it would be open seven days a week, minus certain holidays, from 9 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m., and would have full security camera access in and out of the building.
He said there would be no hot food or alcohol served, with only complimentary chips, water and pop being provided to guests.
Amin said they would like to hire five employees locally as a manager and four cashiers.
When asked about additional security, Luv Amin said they would recommend employees to carry licensed handguns with them, but it wouldn’t be a requirement.
Council will vote on whether to approve the proposals at a future council meeting.
