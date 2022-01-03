Business is back in order at New Castle’s City Hall.
The new city council heard its first issues of the year at a public hearing Monday night for a proposed opioid and substance abuse recovery house for women and their children in Mahoningtown. The proposed home would be located in a residential structure at 220 N. Liberty St.
The Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission, which received a preliminary go-ahead from the city’s zoning board for a conditional use request, is in the process of buying the house and will close on it if given approval.
Monday’s public hearing brought about more testimony from the group’s executive director Rebecca Abramson and its solicitor Adrienne Langer.
“This is a gap and a gap we’re trying to close,” Abramson said.
“One of the gaps we’ve noticed is trying to house women with their kids. This is something we’re really passionate about and we’d really like to see happen.”
She said the house would have coded key locks and a site manager visiting. It would house two to three families. There are several stipulations for residents of the home, including no unapproved overnight guests, adhering to curfews, no drugs or alcohol allowed on site, no loitering and observing quiet hours.
Langer noted the house is on city bus routes where residents could receive transportation to receive treatment. No treatment is done at the home.
“The issue that Drug and Alcohol is attempting to cure is the fact that as individuals are progressing through their treatment programs, it’s very difficult for single mothers to attain housing for themselves and their children while continuing on in their recovery program,” Langer said.
If the house is ever sold again, it’s residential zoning status would not need changed.
Wampum residents Domenic and Sandra Pisani were the lone residents to speak on the proposal.
Domenic said the couple owns the neighboring properties on North Liberty Street and he was worried it would drive down property values. His wife worried that one of her tenants could potentially be a negative influence to those in recovery.
City council can discuss the matter further during its Jan. 11 caucus meeting and will vote on it during its Jan. 13 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.