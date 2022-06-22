New Castle’s city council appeared on board with a proposal for a new text message alert system.
The system, brought up by city fire Chief Mike Kobbe at previous meetings, would allow residents to sign up, for free, for text message alerts through the platform. Up to five city officials would act as administrators who could send out information instantly about emergencies. Residents could also opt-in for other messages sent out, like notices on downtown events or parades.
Kobbe sent council specs on two companies with a yearly cost of $6,800, with council preferring OnSolve at Tuesday’s caucus meeting. The item will be voted on at tonight’s meeting.
While council didn’t have a way to pay for it at the moment, there is a tip line option that could benefit the city police department. Chief Bobby Salem said as long as there is a tip line — which would be in addition to the one on their website — and a connection to narcotics crime, the platform could be paid for with police forfeiture funds.
“As long as we can show some type of nexus in narcotics,” Salem said. “We have a tip line now, but another one doesn’t hurt.”
Mayor Chris Frye favored waiting until the end of the year and creating a line item in the budget for the platform. He agreed just posting on social media doesn’t always get the information out to those who need it if they’re not on Facebook.
“I do want it in place, but if we can’t get it now then wait until next year,” he said.
Kobbe explained the platform has options for geographic-specific messaging where only a target area could receive certain alerts.
If you had an incident taking place on Lutton Street, you could take your finger and draw a map of the area you want to notify and only those people would be notified,” Kobbe said. “It does offer a lot of nice options. I don’t know if it is going to solve a lot of issues for Bobby, but it is real-time feedback.”
Salem said there is a separate alert system already in place for downtown business owners at a cost of about $100 a year. He said he prefers that list stays in place for those business owners.
