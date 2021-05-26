Council hears from repository bidders

By Pete Sirianni
New Castle’s city council heard comments from four people who submitted repository property bids at Tuesday’s caucus meeting.
A total of 12 bids were received for the 11 properties. One bid, by Howard Chambers Jr. for 1012 Agnew St., was withdrawn. The city will approve or deny the sale of the properties by vote at Thursday’s meeting.
Tim Thomas bid $250 each for three Croton area vacant lots, including two on Croton Avenue and one on Martin Street. He said he originally intended to open a diner there, but now simply plans to clean out the area from overgrowth and trees.
Jemmell Clark, the high bidder on three properties, said he recently moved back to the city from Ohio after his father became sick. He bid $601.99 for 1006 N. Jefferson St., which he said was kept safe by neighbors. A house at 923 Adams St., bid at $501.99, he said is a major project, but that a home at 912 Marshall Ave. ($601.99) is his favorite and was left in good shape after its occupant died.
Justin and Amanda Griffin plan to tear down a house at 321 Phillips St. across from where they live and to use the space to build a basketball court or for family functions. Timothy Bobosky, meanwhile, also bid $500 for a small vacant lot on State Street near his car wash. Demetrius Searcy spoke on behalf of plans for Chambers, who was the high bidder at 820 Harrison St. at $1,500.
Also at council’s 30-minute meeting, Mayor Chris Frye, solicitor Ted Saad and the council talked about rental rates for facilities in the city’s parks and the downtown Riverwalk Park. The motion will be finalized at Thursday’s meeting, but it was discussed that prices will be held from last year, but nonprofits will get a half-off discount.
The council also discussed the appointment of Melanie Mars as an alternate to the planning commission and Frye gave an update about an agreement between the city and PennDOT. Under the agreement, the city would receive brine, but help on winter maintenance on two state roads.
