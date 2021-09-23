A construction project for a new cell tower on the property of the George Washington Intermediate School is finally a go after 18 months, an initial denial from the city and a subsequent federal court case.
New Castle’s city council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday granting a land development plan for Akron, Ohio-based GPD Group on behalf of AT&T to build a stealth tower behind the school near the parking lot and basketball court. The three-sided structure — made to resemble a clocktower and with the school’s logo at the top — will be 85 feet tall and the antennas will be hidden from view.
GPD Group originally made a conditional use in January 2020, was denied, took the matter to federal court and won.
“This is really a formality at this point,” solicitor Ted Saad said at Thursday’s meeting.
“We’re obligated to do it to finish the settlement.”
Two residents in the North Hill neighborhood spoke out against the project at a city planning meeting earlier this month and one, Stephen Boak, again asked about safety measures at Thursday’s meeting. Council president Tom Smith said some questions need to be addressed to the New Castle Area School District, which stands to make about $24,000 a year in rent from AT&T, plus a two-percent annual increase when construction is complete.
The district also makes about $56,000 combined annually from three other carriers who rent space on the school’s chimney.
“This council did what the neighborhood asked,” Smith said, noting council originally denied the request. “They did their right and went through the court process. I hope you understand we did what the residents asked.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting, a special commendation was given to city firemen Frank DiGennaro and Marco Bulisco after the pair helped carry out two women to safety from a Sept. 11 fire at Westview Terrace.
DiGennaro and Bulisco were singled out at the meeting along with Anthony Mangieri.
“I’m just really proud of our guys and proud of the support we receive from the administration and council to get the equipment and training we need to do this job well,” Chief Mike Kobbe said.
Assistant fire Chief Craig Wethli, Richard Joseph, R.J. Johnson and Joseph Bongiviengo were also honored, but unable to attend. Many of the other city firefighters were also in attendance at Thursday’s meeting for the short ceremony.
“I’m proud of you guys day-in and and day-out for protecting the citizens of New Castle and helping everybody, even our surrounding partnerships,” Mayor Chris Frye said and noted the leadership of the department under Kobbe.
